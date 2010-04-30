NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils defenseman Andy Greene added to U.S. roster for World Championships - (Fire & Ice)
Devils owner Jeff Vanderbeek focused on ending playoff failures - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Who do the Devils trade? - (The Star Ledger)
MacLean will get look from Devils' GM - (The New York Post)
Devils will 'make every effort' to sign Kovalchuk - (The New York Post)
Report: Hitchcock wants to coach, could interest Devils - (The New York Post)
A Closer Look at the 2009-10 New Jersey Devils' Penalty Kill - (In Lou We Trust)
Andy Greene to Play for United States in 2010 IIHF World Championships - (In Lou We Trust)
Greene joins Team USA squad for Worlds - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lamoriello on WFAN - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
MacLean next coach of Devils? - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Read the original story - (Associated Content)
Devils junior prospects 2009-10 review - (hockeysfuture.com)
LOWELL DEVILS
It's never easy to say goodbye — especially now - (Albany Times Union)
MISCELLANEOUS
Dineen gets NHL interview - (Press Herald)
Friday, April 30, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 30, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Thursday, April 29, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 29, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils' principal owner starts search for answers - (The Bergen Record)
Devils’ job still coveted by coaches - (The Bergen Record)
Owner Jeff Vanderbeek’s disappointment over Devils’ first-round loss has not faded - (Fire & Ice)
Your comments: Devils GM Lou Lamoriello has lots of decisions to make - (The Star Ledger)
Ken Hitchcock could be the perfect choice for Devils coach - (The Star Ledger)
Devils GM Lou Lamoriello has more on plate besides search for coach - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on Devils coaching candidates - (The Star Ledger)
Devils’ Move Paying Off for Team, and Newark - (The New York Times)
The New Jersey Devils Power Play Needs Improvement - (In Lou We Trust)
A Basic Comparison of the 2009-10 New Jersey Devils Defensemen to Prior Seasons - (In Lou We Trust)
Lamoriello on ESPN 1050 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
What Devils should do with Ilya Kovalchuk - (ESPN)
Tom Powers: Retirement of Jacques Lemaire leaves the NHL a bit less storied - (Pioneer Press)
New Jersey Devils Head Coach: It's Time for John MacLean - (Bleacher Report)
Ilya Kovalchuk Could Be on the Move Again Soon - (Bleacher Report)
You Thought That Was Bad? Top Five Worst NJ Devils Playoff Eliminations - (Bleacher Report)
Lemaire to the Lightning? - (Tampabay.com)
LOWELL DEVILS
Give Devils their due, but don't expect them back in Lowell - (The Lowell Sun)
Lowell game not over for Devils - (The Lowell Sun)
Meehan: Devils hockey not gone yet - (The Lowell Sun)
Lowell game not over for Devils - (American Chronicle)
Meehan seeks a pact with the Devils - (Boston Business Journal)
Devils inch closer to deal, hockey fans react - (WTEN)
AHL hockey to stay in Albany? Devils affiliate may move from Mass. - (WTEN)
Devils headed back to Albany - (Troy Record)
It will be Albany Devils - (Albany Times Union)
Sorry, River Rats fans: It will be the Albany Devils - (Albany Times Union)
Will you miss the name? - (Albany Times Union)
