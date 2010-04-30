NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils defenseman Andy Greene added to U.S. roster for World Championships - (Fire & Ice)
Devils owner Jeff Vanderbeek focused on ending playoff failures - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Who do the Devils trade? - (The Star Ledger)
MacLean will get look from Devils' GM - (The New York Post)
Devils will 'make every effort' to sign Kovalchuk - (The New York Post)
Report: Hitchcock wants to coach, could interest Devils - (The New York Post)
A Closer Look at the 2009-10 New Jersey Devils' Penalty Kill - (In Lou We Trust)
Andy Greene to Play for United States in 2010 IIHF World Championships - (In Lou We Trust)
Greene joins Team USA squad for Worlds - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lamoriello on WFAN - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
MacLean next coach of Devils? - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils junior prospects 2009-10 review - (hockeysfuture.com)
LOWELL DEVILS
It's never easy to say goodbye — especially now - (Albany Times Union)
MISCELLANEOUS
Dineen gets NHL interview - (Press Herald)
