New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 29, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils' principal owner starts search for answers - (The Bergen Record)
Devils’ job still coveted by coaches - (The Bergen Record)
Owner Jeff Vanderbeek’s disappointment over Devils’ first-round loss has not faded - (Fire & Ice)
Your comments: Devils GM Lou Lamoriello has lots of decisions to make - (The Star Ledger)
Ken Hitchcock could be the perfect choice for Devils coach - (The Star Ledger)
Devils GM Lou Lamoriello has more on plate besides search for coach - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on Devils coaching candidates - (The Star Ledger)
Devils’ Move Paying Off for Team, and Newark - (The New York Times)
The New Jersey Devils Power Play Needs Improvement - (In Lou We Trust)
A Basic Comparison of the 2009-10 New Jersey Devils Defensemen to Prior Seasons - (In Lou We Trust)
Lamoriello on ESPN 1050 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
What Devils should do with Ilya Kovalchuk - (ESPN)
Tom Powers: Retirement of Jacques Lemaire leaves the NHL a bit less storied - (Pioneer Press)
New Jersey Devils Head Coach: It's Time for John MacLean - (Bleacher Report)
Ilya Kovalchuk Could Be on the Move Again Soon - (Bleacher Report)
You Thought That Was Bad? Top Five Worst NJ Devils Playoff Eliminations - (Bleacher Report)
Lemaire to the Lightning? - (Tampabay.com)
LOWELL DEVILS
Give Devils their due, but don't expect them back in Lowell - (The Lowell Sun)
Lowell game not over for Devils - (The Lowell Sun)
Meehan: Devils hockey not gone yet - (The Lowell Sun)
Lowell game not over for Devils - (American Chronicle)
Meehan seeks a pact with the Devils - (Boston Business Journal)
Devils inch closer to deal, hockey fans react - (WTEN)
AHL hockey to stay in Albany? Devils affiliate may move from Mass. - (WTEN)
Devils headed back to Albany - (Troy Record)
It will be Albany Devils - (Albany Times Union)
Sorry, River Rats fans: It will be the Albany Devils - (Albany Times Union)
Will you miss the name? - (Albany Times Union)
Thursday, April 29, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 29, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
