NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Assembly program - (The Bergen Record)
Zach Parise voted Devils’ MVP, Andy Greene Unsung Hero, Mike Mottau Players’ Player - (Fire & Ice)
Another team meeting for struggling Devils - (Fire & Ice)
Zach Parise nursing sore right foot; Could Paul Martin have done anything differently on OT goal? - (Fire & Ice)
Late start to Devils’ practice; Parise, Elias resting;, Skoula excused for day - (Fire & Ice)
Devils hold meeting and tell themselves to raise intensity - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise is Devils' M.V.P.; Andy Greene Unsung Hero and Mike Mottau Players' Player - (The Star Ledger)
Sherry Ross to do play-by-play for Devils-Hurricanes game - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise nurses sore foot; Devils looking to find playoff intensity - (The Star Ledger)
Without a stick, there was little Devils' Paul Martin could do on OT goal - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Devils don't feel refs gave them a fair shake in OT loss to Bruins - (The Star Ledger)
Jacques Lemaire holds team meeting before punishment practice - (The Star Ledger)
Devils shooting for No. 2 seed in playoffs - (The New York Post)
The New Jersey Devils: March 2010 in Review - (In Lou We Trust)
Parise, Greene, Mottau win player awards - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils not wooing Kovalchuk, Martin - (Yahoo NHL)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Jolted by Monarchs, 4-3 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils suffer painful loss to Manchester - (The Lowell Sun)
Monarchs rally from two goals down to edge Devils - (UnionLeader.com)
03/31/2010 - Devils European prospects 2009-10 review - (hockeysfuture.com)
MISCELLANEOUS
Deserved ‘Fame’ for a special team - (The Bergen Record)
Fans campaign to get Burns into Hall of Fame - (NHL.com)
Facebook campaign looks to get Burns in Hall of Fame - (TSN.ca)
Thursday, April 01, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, Apr 1, 2010
