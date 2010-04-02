NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Homecoming for John Madden - (The Bergen Record)
John Madden looking forward to return to Prudential Center - (Fire & Ice)
Devils still searching for consistency with six regular season games remaining - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire not planning to give Martin Brodeur any games off - (Fire & Ice)
Zubrus “a little sick.”; Lemaire explains line changes; Parise, Greene, Mottau honored - (Fire & Ice)
Parise, Elias, Skoula practicing today after getting Wednesday off; Zubrus leaves practice early - (Fire & Ice)
Meeting with Blackhawks gives Devils chance to get back on track - (The Star Ledger)
Dainius Zubrus left practice because he was ill, Jacques Lemaire says - (The Star Ledger)
Devils practice - early report: Elias, Parise, Skoula are skating - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on the Devils player awards - (The Star Ledger)
Devs searchin' for goals - (The New York Post)
Game 77 Preview: New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks - (In Lou We Trust)
The April Ahead for the New Jersey Devils - (In Lou We Trust)
Stats - (Yahoo NHL)
Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Steady as she goes with Captain Quenneville at the wheel - (Chicago Daily Herald)
On fourth line's big night, Kopecky rues misses - (Chicago Sun-Times)
Niemi makes case as No. 1 - (Chicago Sun-Times)
Blackhawks-Devils Preview - (SportingNews.com)
Friday, April 02, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 2, 2009
