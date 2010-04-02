Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Friday, April 02, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 2, 2009

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Homecoming for John Madden - (The Bergen Record)
John Madden looking forward to return to Prudential Center - (Fire & Ice)
Devils still searching for consistency with six regular season games remaining - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire not planning to give Martin Brodeur any games off - (Fire & Ice)
Zubrus “a little sick.”; Lemaire explains line changes; Parise, Greene, Mottau honored - (Fire & Ice)
Parise, Elias, Skoula practicing today after getting Wednesday off; Zubrus leaves practice early - (Fire & Ice)
Meeting with Blackhawks gives Devils chance to get back on track - (The Star Ledger)
Dainius Zubrus left practice because he was ill, Jacques Lemaire says - (The Star Ledger)
Devils practice - early report: Elias, Parise, Skoula are skating - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on the Devils player awards - (The Star Ledger)
Devs searchin' for goals - (The New York Post)
Game 77 Preview: New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks - (In Lou We Trust)
The April Ahead for the New Jersey Devils - (In Lou We Trust)
Stats - (Yahoo NHL)
Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Steady as she goes with Captain Quenneville at the wheel - (Chicago Daily Herald)
On fourth line's big night, Kopecky rues misses - (Chicago Sun-Times)
Niemi makes case as No. 1 - (Chicago Sun-Times)
Blackhawks-Devils Preview - (SportingNews.com)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:30 AM

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 