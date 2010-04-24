Subscribe to this blog's feed

Saturday, April 24, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 24, 2009

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Gulitti: No Kodak moment for Devils - (The Bergen Record)
Devils' GM wants Jacques Lemaire and Ilya Kovalchuk back - (The Bergen Record)
Devils GM Lou Lamoriello still believes team was capable of a long playoff run - (Fire & Ice)
Devils owner Jeff Vanderbeek thanks, apologizes to fans - (Fire & Ice)
Lamoriello: “There’s no question” Lemaire will be back; hopes to keep Kovie; no issues with Jamie - (Fire & Ice)
Devils GM Lou Lamoriello says he will try to sign Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Patrik Elias: I think we were good enough to win the whole thing - (The Star Ledger)
Your Devils comments: Who and what are to blame for 3rd straight 1st-round exit? - (The Star Ledger)
New Jersey Devils president Lou Lamoriello takes stock of team, sees change ahead - (The New York Daily News)
For the after-math: Lemaire in, Ilya out? - (The New York Post)
Devils GM: Lemaire will be back; wants to keep Kovalchuk - (The New York Post)
Kovalchuk thankful for chance with Devils - (The New York Post)
The New Jersey Devils: April 2010 in Review - (In Lou We Trust)
A Reaction to Lou Lamoriello's Comments on Jacques Lemaire's Future in New Jersey - (In Lou We Trust)
Devils' Lamoriello should have known better - (National Post)
Changes coming for Devils after another early exit - (USA Today)
On Lemaire (Definitely) and Kovalchuk (Possibly) Staying in New Jersey - (FanHouse)
Who Will the Devils be When Brodeur's Gone? - (About - News & Issues)
THN.com Playoff Blog: New Jersey no longer a model franchise - (The Hockey News)
Lou in a jam - (Globe and Mail)
Buyer beware on Kovalchuk - (Globe and Mail)
Flyers display true playoff grit in first-round upset of Devils - (Montreal Gazette)

MISCELLANEOUS
Chico Resch's one-night stand in Pittsburgh - (FOXNews)
Saving America's 'worst city' - (The Week Magazine)

