Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Friday, April 23, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 23, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Ilya Kovalchuk to stay? - (The Bergen Record)
Devils go quietly, eliminated by Flyers with 3-0 loss - (The Bergen Record)
Sullivan: Devils unable to exorcise first-round demons - (The Bergen Record)
Devils believe they wasted an opportunity with another first-round exit - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire defends Langenbrunner’s leadership; Where was the offense? - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk “open” to re-signing with Devils; Lemaire still loves coaching - (Fire & Ice)
Devils looking to exorcise Flyers’ demons tonight - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils knocked out in first round again with 3-0 loss to Flyers. - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk believes tonight won’t be the end of his Devils’ career; Laliberte and Leino in for Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
Patrik Elias on Devils' loss to Flyers: Disappointment and disbelief - (The Star Ledger)
Blocking shot with his face, Ian Laperriere showed why Flyers wanted series more - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise says Devils got out-worked by Flyers while getting bounced from playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Politi: Are Martin Brodeur's days as a big-game goaltender over? - (The Star Ledger)
Taking a closer look at the Devils' 3-0 loss to Flyers in Game 5 - (The Star Ledger)
Devils eliminated from playoffs in 3-0 loss to Flyers in Game 5 of conference quarterfinals - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Middletown's James van Riemsdyk likely to see more ice time as injuries take toll on Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers ready to play on without Carter, Gagne - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Furious Lamoriello boils over at Devils coaches - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Zach Parise still waiting for his first lengthy playoff run - (The Star Ledger)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire refused to believe Flyers injuries - (The Star Ledger)
Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 live chat - (The Star Ledger)
Devils shot at Stanley Cup dashed by Flyers - (The New York Daily News)
Doomsday for Devils - (The New York Post)
An era of greatness ends with a whimper - (The New York Post)
Once-Mighty Devils Tumble Out in First Round Again - (The New York Times)
The Morning Skate: Errors Doom Sabres, Canadiens and the Jelly Hits the Wall - (The New York Times)
Total Embarrassment by New Jersey Devils Ends 2009-10 Season; Lose to Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 5 - New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch Postgame Reactions - (Msgnetwork)
Video: Doc & Chico on Season - (Msgnetwork)
Thank you fans! - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils fired up for Game 5 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils bow out unprepared, unfocused - (FOXSports.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Kovalchuk out of Stanley Cup, awaited in Russia - (RT)
Fans turn on anemic Devils as Flyers win - (Vancouver Sun)
Devils don't save face with ouster - (SI.com)
Flyers-Devils Game Review - (USA Today)
Uncertain future for several Devils - (Philly.com)
After first-round exit, are Devils due for changes? - (Philly.com)
One-and-done N.J. - (ESPN)
Ilya Kovalchuk Stands By Game 5 Guarantee - (fanhouse.com)
How the Flyers Dominated the Devils in Five Games - (fanhouse.com)
Devils vs Flyers - Do or Die **In Game Blog - (hockeybuzz.com)
Top 5 Difference Makers vs The NJ Devils. - (Bleacher Report)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Flyers close out Devils - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers knock out Devils - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Rich Hofmann: Flyers' Boucher shuts out the past - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Sam Donnellon: Flyers win helped bring out Giroux's creative side - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Giroux steps up in Flyers' clincher - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers beat Devils, 3-0, to take series - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Phil Sheridan: Reputation is all sewn up - (Philly.com)
Flyers Notes: Flyers confident despite injuries - (Philly.com)
Boucher taking full advantage of opportunity - (NHL.com)
Flyers Finish Off Toothless Devils - (The Epoch Times)
Flyers make finishing off Devils look easy - (Delaware Online)
Coburn starring for Flyers - (Examiner.com)
Flyers “Fist” New Jersey Devils , Move On To Second Round - (Bleacher Report)
Flyers' Laperriere faces the rather unsightly facts - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Flyers polish off Devils in 5 - (The Trentonian)

TRENTON DEVILS
"Devil of a Deal" Coporate Package - (TrentonDevils.com)

AROUND THE NHL
Screen Shots: Who I voted for and why - (The Hockey News)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:10 AM

labels: , , , , , ,

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 