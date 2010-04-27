New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 27, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Kovalchuk noncommittal about future with Devils - (The Bergen Record)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire steps down - (The Bergen Record)
Who will be the Devils’ next head coach? - (Fire & Ice)
Lou Lamoriello will not rush coaching search; Is John MacLean finally ready for the job? - (Fire & Ice)
Martin, other free agents uncertain what future holds - (Fire & Ice)
Devils “shocked” by Lemaire’s retirement; Kovalchuk unsure if coach will impact his future - (Fire & Ice)
Langenbrunner declines to discuss his relationship with Lemaire - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire announces retirement - (Fire & Ice)
Politi: Carousel spins again, but coaching is not Devils' problem - (The Star Ledger)
Mario Tremblay, Ken Hitchcock could top Devils coaching candidates - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk says he will consider signing with Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Who will be Devils' next head coach? - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Devils coach Jaques Lemaire retires; who should be next coach? - (The Star Ledger)
Devils veterans experience deja vu as another coach leaves - (The Star Ledger)
Jacques Lemaire drops bombshell on Devils: He'll retire rather than return - (The Star Ledger)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire retires one season into second stint with team - (The Star Ledger)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire retires - (The New York Daily News)
Devils lose Lemaire to retirement - (The New York Post)
Hey, Lou, MacLean deserves the shot - (The New York Post)
Kovalchuk thankful for chance with Devils - (The New York Post)
Lemaire Steps Down as Devils Coach - (The New York Times)
Jacques Lemaire Retires - What He Did as Coach of the New Jersey Devils & What Next - (In Lou We Trust)
The 15 Goals Martin Brodeur Gave Up in the 2010 NHL Playoffs: An Analysis - (In Lou We Trust)
Video: Doc & Chico on Season - (Msgnetwork)
Fischler: Expect Major Changes - (Msgnetwork)
Players surprised by Lemaire decision - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lemaire announces retirement - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Jacques Lemaire Retires - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lamoriello conference call - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Thank you fans! - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Paradise City: A fan appreciation video - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lemaire leaves legacy with Devils - (FOXSports.com)
One smart coach - (NHL.com)
Lemaire retires - (NHL.com)
Chatting with Ilya Kovalchuk about his future with Devils, NHL - (Yahoo NHL)
Jacques Lemaire retires as Devils coach after first-round flop - (Yahoo NHL)
Lemaire retirement affecting Kovalchuk re-signing? - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Lemaire Steps Down, But Devils Are OK - (Wall Street Journal)
Dreger: Devils have candidates within to replace Lemaire - (TSN)
Lemaire offered much as a builder - (The Globe and Mail)
Lemaire decisions brings mixed blessings - (The Globe and Mail)
Rumor Roundup: Devils and the details - (The Hockey News)
Lemaire surprises Devils - (Slam Hockey)
Another Coaching Change in New Jersey; A History - (FanHouse)
With Dignity, Lemaire Does Right Thing for Devils - (FanHouse)
Jacques Lemaire Retires From Coaching - (FanHouse)
The Beginning of the End For Brodeur - (Sportsrageous)
Lemaire's record shows how smart a coach he was - (FOXNews)
Jaques Lemaire Retires from New Jersey Devils - (Inside Pulse)
Lemaire Retires, As The New Jersey Devils Enter The Offseason - (Bleacher Report)
New Jersey Devils ' Jacques Lemaire: A Bittersweet Ending for Him - (Bleacher Report)
Are The New Jersey Devils The East Coast San Jose Sharks? - (Bleacher Report)
Jacques Lemaire, New Jersey Devils ' Coach and the Embodiment of Class, Retires - (Bleacher Report)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils leaving Lowell? - (The Lowell Sun)
Devils to Albany - (Albany Times Union)
Devils give five-year commitment to move to Albany - (Albany Times Union)
Governors to discuss Albany's AHL future - (The Saratogian)
Albany will welcome Devils - (Schenectady Gazette)
TRENTON DEVILS
Summer Sale! - (TrentonDevils.com)
Tuesday, April 27, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 27, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Published by Tibbs
labels: Ilya Kovalchuk (LW - NJD), jacques lemaire, New Jersey Devils
