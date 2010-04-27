Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Tuesday, April 27, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 27, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Kovalchuk noncommittal about future with Devils - (The Bergen Record)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire steps down - (The Bergen Record)
Who will be the Devils’ next head coach? - (Fire & Ice)
Lou Lamoriello will not rush coaching search; Is John MacLean finally ready for the job? - (Fire & Ice)
Martin, other free agents uncertain what future holds - (Fire & Ice)
Devils “shocked” by Lemaire’s retirement; Kovalchuk unsure if coach will impact his future - (Fire & Ice)
Langenbrunner declines to discuss his relationship with Lemaire - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire announces retirement - (Fire & Ice)
Politi: Carousel spins again, but coaching is not Devils' problem - (The Star Ledger)
Mario Tremblay, Ken Hitchcock could top Devils coaching candidates - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk says he will consider signing with Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Who will be Devils' next head coach? - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Devils coach Jaques Lemaire retires; who should be next coach? - (The Star Ledger)
Devils veterans experience deja vu as another coach leaves - (The Star Ledger)
Jacques Lemaire drops bombshell on Devils: He'll retire rather than return - (The Star Ledger)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire retires one season into second stint with team - (The Star Ledger)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire retires - (The New York Daily News)
Devils lose Lemaire to retirement - (The New York Post)
Hey, Lou, MacLean deserves the shot - (The New York Post)
Kovalchuk thankful for chance with Devils - (The New York Post)
Lemaire Steps Down as Devils Coach - (The New York Times)
Jacques Lemaire Retires - What He Did as Coach of the New Jersey Devils & What Next - (In Lou We Trust)
The 15 Goals Martin Brodeur Gave Up in the 2010 NHL Playoffs: An Analysis - (In Lou We Trust)
Video: Doc & Chico on Season - (Msgnetwork)
Fischler: Expect Major Changes - (Msgnetwork)
Players surprised by Lemaire decision - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lemaire announces retirement - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Jacques Lemaire Retires - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lamoriello conference call - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Thank you fans! - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Paradise City: A fan appreciation video - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lemaire leaves legacy with Devils - (FOXSports.com)
One smart coach - (NHL.com)
Lemaire retires - (NHL.com)
Chatting with Ilya Kovalchuk about his future with Devils, NHL - (Yahoo NHL)
Jacques Lemaire retires as Devils coach after first-round flop - (Yahoo NHL)
Lemaire retirement affecting Kovalchuk re-signing? - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Lemaire Steps Down, But Devils Are OK - (Wall Street Journal)
Dreger: Devils have candidates within to replace Lemaire - (TSN)
Lemaire offered much as a builder - (The Globe and Mail)
Lemaire decisions brings mixed blessings - (The Globe and Mail)
Rumor Roundup: Devils and the details - (The Hockey News)
Lemaire surprises Devils - (Slam Hockey)
Another Coaching Change in New Jersey; A History - (FanHouse)
With Dignity, Lemaire Does Right Thing for Devils - (FanHouse)
Jacques Lemaire Retires From Coaching - (FanHouse)
The Beginning of the End For Brodeur - (Sportsrageous)
Lemaire's record shows how smart a coach he was - (FOXNews)
Jaques Lemaire Retires from New Jersey Devils - (Inside Pulse)
Lemaire Retires, As The New Jersey Devils Enter The Offseason - (Bleacher Report)
New Jersey Devils ' Jacques Lemaire: A Bittersweet Ending for Him - (Bleacher Report)
Are The New Jersey Devils The East Coast San Jose Sharks? - (Bleacher Report)
Jacques Lemaire, New Jersey Devils ' Coach and the Embodiment of Class, Retires - (Bleacher Report)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils leaving Lowell? - (The Lowell Sun)
Devils to Albany - (Albany Times Union)
Devils give five-year commitment to move to Albany - (Albany Times Union)
Governors to discuss Albany's AHL future - (The Saratogian)
Albany will welcome Devils - (Schenectady Gazette)

TRENTON DEVILS
Summer Sale! - (TrentonDevils.com)

