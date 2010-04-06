Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Tuesday, April 06, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 6, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils, Ilya Kovalchuk head back to Atlanta - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: A night to rest for Jamie Langenbrunner, Paul Martin - (The Bergen Record)
Devils beat Hurricanes, snap three-game slide - (The Bergen Record)
Gulitti: Hall of Fame is an honor Pat Burns has earned - (The Bergen Record)
Devils blow lead in final minute, fall in shootout, 2-1 - (The Bergen Record)
Oduya doesn’t blame Devils for trading him in Kovalchuk deal; Martin to meet team in Atlanta - (Fire & Ice)
Bergfors fitting in well with Thrashers - (Fire & Ice)
Defenseman Paul Martin excused from Devils’ practice for “personal reasons” - (Fire & Ice)
Thrashers hope Kovalchuk is cheered in return to Atlanta - (Fire & Ice)
Ilya Kovalchuk excited about returning to Atlanta for first time since trade to Devils - (Fire & Ice)
Back to Atlanta for Ilya, Peters’ eye still bothering him; Fraser impresses; Clarkson gets a chance - (Fire & Ice)
Zubrus gets a goal and an assist in his 900th NHL game - (Fire & Ice)
Devils didn’t mind Hurricanes pulling goalie - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Parise ups Devils’ lead to 3-0 in third; Langenbrunner, Martin resting - (Fire & Ice)
Langenbrunner to rest tonight in Carolina; Zubrus, Pandolfo back in; Zharkov out - (Fire & Ice)
Zubrus, Fraser to play tonight in Carolina - (Fire & Ice)
Parise gives Niemi credit; Kovalchuk gets a chance in shootout - (Fire & Ice)
Another bad ending for Devils in 2-1 shootout loss to Chicago; Zubrus will “probably play” vs. Canes - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils lead 1-0 in third period on Kovalchuk’s 40th - (Fire & Ice)
Looks like ill Zubrus won’t play tonight - (Fire & Ice)
John Madden recalls Devils’ memories; has no plans to retire, yet, was surprised by Kovalchuk trade - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire believes Devils’ have better team than recent first-round failures - (Fire & Ice)
Pelley back in Devils’ lineup tonight; Zharkov out; Fraser or Salmela will play Saturday in Carolina - (Fire & Ice)
Optional morning skate for Devils today - (Fire & Ice)
Jamie Langenbrunner practices with Devils but refuses to talk with reporters in wake of sitting out game - (The Star Ledger)
Kovalchuk doesn't know what to expect in return to Atlanta - (The Star Ledger)
Devils post-practice report: Martin will join team in Atlanta - (The Star Ledger)
Niclas Bergfors likes Atlanta, but trade from Devils was 'a little shocking' - (The Star Ledger)
Johnny Oduya: I can't blame the Devils for making the trade - (The Star Ledger)
Devils practice, early report: Jamie Langenbrunner is here, Paul Martin is not - (The Star Ledger)
Thrashers coach John Anderson: No reason for fans to boo Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Devils eliminate Hurricanes with shutout - (The Star Ledger)
Easter Sunday in Atlanta while Devils get the day off at home - (The Star Ledger)
Was Jamie Langenbrunner really just resting? Or is Devils' captain hurt? - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk looking forward to return to Atlanta in a Devils jersey - (The Star Ledger)
Pulling Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward so early didn't shock Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Performances by Dainius Zubrus and David Clarkson give Jacques Lemaire options - (The Star Ledger)
Ex-Thrashers teammates texted Ilya Kovalchuk after loss to Penguins - (The Star Ledger)
Devils shut out Hurricanes, 4-0, stay even with Penguins atop Atlantic Division - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Kovalchuk: No deal talk till after playoffs - (The New York Post)
Devils keep pace with Penguins - (The New York Post)
Another last-minute loss for Devils - (The New York Post)
Game 79 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Atlanta Thrashers - (In Lou We Trust)
Player Awards for the 2009-10 New Jersey Devils - (In Lou We Trust)
NJ Devils & Atlantic Division Snapshot: 4/4 - 4/11 - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey Devils Make an Example Out of Carolina Hurricanes, Cruise to 4-0 Win - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #78: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - (In Lou We Trust)
Game 78 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - (In Lou We Trust)
Deja Vu? New Jersey Devils Look Good, But Chicago Blackhawks Score Late and Win in the Shootout, 2-1 - (In Lou We Trust)
Devs-Thrashers Matchup - (Msgnetwork)
Reactions: Win Over Canes - (Msgnetwork)
Kovalchuk hopes for warm reception - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Fond memories for Madden in N.J. return - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Ticket holders cherish 'Frozen' treats - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Pay as we play - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils-Thrashers Preview - (FOXSports.com)
Nominees for Messier Award named - (NHL.com); Jamie Langenbrunner
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils-Thrashers Preview - (SportingNews.com)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Repel Sharks with 3-2 OT Win - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils Turned Back By Wolf Pack, 5-2 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
5 Burning questions: Patrick Davis - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)

TRENTON DEVILS
Week 25: Trenton's Playoff Hopes Dashed - (TrentonDevils.com)
Devils Close Season with 8-4 Loss in Reading - (TrentonDevils.com)
Devils Continue Domination of Elmira, 5-3 - (TrentonDevils.com)

AROUND THE NHL
The NHL's five worst drafting teams - (ESPN.com)
Power Rankings: Capital achievement - (The Hockey News); Devils in 11th
THN.com Blog: Five biggest surprises of ’09-10 - (The Hockey News)

MISCELLANEOUS
Study Finds MLB Tied With NFL In Loyal Fans - (mediapost.com); Devils and Fan loyalty

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 7:53 AM

