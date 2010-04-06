New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 6, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils, Ilya Kovalchuk head back to Atlanta - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: A night to rest for Jamie Langenbrunner, Paul Martin - (The Bergen Record)
Devils beat Hurricanes, snap three-game slide - (The Bergen Record)
Gulitti: Hall of Fame is an honor Pat Burns has earned - (The Bergen Record)
Devils blow lead in final minute, fall in shootout, 2-1 - (The Bergen Record)
Oduya doesn’t blame Devils for trading him in Kovalchuk deal; Martin to meet team in Atlanta - (Fire & Ice)
Bergfors fitting in well with Thrashers - (Fire & Ice)
Defenseman Paul Martin excused from Devils’ practice for “personal reasons” - (Fire & Ice)
Thrashers hope Kovalchuk is cheered in return to Atlanta - (Fire & Ice)
Ilya Kovalchuk excited about returning to Atlanta for first time since trade to Devils - (Fire & Ice)
Back to Atlanta for Ilya, Peters’ eye still bothering him; Fraser impresses; Clarkson gets a chance - (Fire & Ice)
Zubrus gets a goal and an assist in his 900th NHL game - (Fire & Ice)
Devils didn’t mind Hurricanes pulling goalie - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Parise ups Devils’ lead to 3-0 in third; Langenbrunner, Martin resting - (Fire & Ice)
Langenbrunner to rest tonight in Carolina; Zubrus, Pandolfo back in; Zharkov out - (Fire & Ice)
Zubrus, Fraser to play tonight in Carolina - (Fire & Ice)
Parise gives Niemi credit; Kovalchuk gets a chance in shootout - (Fire & Ice)
Another bad ending for Devils in 2-1 shootout loss to Chicago; Zubrus will “probably play” vs. Canes - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils lead 1-0 in third period on Kovalchuk’s 40th - (Fire & Ice)
Looks like ill Zubrus won’t play tonight - (Fire & Ice)
John Madden recalls Devils’ memories; has no plans to retire, yet, was surprised by Kovalchuk trade - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire believes Devils’ have better team than recent first-round failures - (Fire & Ice)
Pelley back in Devils’ lineup tonight; Zharkov out; Fraser or Salmela will play Saturday in Carolina - (Fire & Ice)
Optional morning skate for Devils today - (Fire & Ice)
Jamie Langenbrunner practices with Devils but refuses to talk with reporters in wake of sitting out game - (The Star Ledger)
Kovalchuk doesn't know what to expect in return to Atlanta - (The Star Ledger)
Devils post-practice report: Martin will join team in Atlanta - (The Star Ledger)
Niclas Bergfors likes Atlanta, but trade from Devils was 'a little shocking' - (The Star Ledger)
Johnny Oduya: I can't blame the Devils for making the trade - (The Star Ledger)
Devils practice, early report: Jamie Langenbrunner is here, Paul Martin is not - (The Star Ledger)
Thrashers coach John Anderson: No reason for fans to boo Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Devils eliminate Hurricanes with shutout - (The Star Ledger)
Easter Sunday in Atlanta while Devils get the day off at home - (The Star Ledger)
Was Jamie Langenbrunner really just resting? Or is Devils' captain hurt? - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk looking forward to return to Atlanta in a Devils jersey - (The Star Ledger)
Pulling Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward so early didn't shock Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Performances by Dainius Zubrus and David Clarkson give Jacques Lemaire options - (The Star Ledger)
Ex-Thrashers teammates texted Ilya Kovalchuk after loss to Penguins - (The Star Ledger)
Devils shut out Hurricanes, 4-0, stay even with Penguins atop Atlantic Division - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Kovalchuk: No deal talk till after playoffs - (The New York Post)
Devils keep pace with Penguins - (The New York Post)
Another last-minute loss for Devils - (The New York Post)
Game 79 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Atlanta Thrashers - (In Lou We Trust)
Player Awards for the 2009-10 New Jersey Devils - (In Lou We Trust)
NJ Devils & Atlantic Division Snapshot: 4/4 - 4/11 - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey Devils Make an Example Out of Carolina Hurricanes, Cruise to 4-0 Win - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #78: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - (In Lou We Trust)
Game 78 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - (In Lou We Trust)
Deja Vu? New Jersey Devils Look Good, But Chicago Blackhawks Score Late and Win in the Shootout, 2-1 - (In Lou We Trust)
Devs-Thrashers Matchup - (Msgnetwork)
Reactions: Win Over Canes - (Msgnetwork)
Kovalchuk hopes for warm reception - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Fond memories for Madden in N.J. return - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Ticket holders cherish 'Frozen' treats - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Pay as we play - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils-Thrashers Preview - (FOXSports.com)
Nominees for Messier Award named - (NHL.com); Jamie Langenbrunner
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils-Thrashers Preview - (SportingNews.com)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Repel Sharks with 3-2 OT Win - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils Turned Back By Wolf Pack, 5-2 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
5 Burning questions: Patrick Davis - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
TRENTON DEVILS
Week 25: Trenton's Playoff Hopes Dashed - (TrentonDevils.com)
Devils Close Season with 8-4 Loss in Reading - (TrentonDevils.com)
Devils Continue Domination of Elmira, 5-3 - (TrentonDevils.com)
AROUND THE NHL
The NHL's five worst drafting teams - (ESPN.com)
Power Rankings: Capital achievement - (The Hockey News); Devils in 11th
THN.com Blog: Five biggest surprises of ’09-10 - (The Hockey News)
MISCELLANEOUS
Study Finds MLB Tied With NFL In Loyal Fans - (mediapost.com); Devils and Fan loyalty
Tuesday, April 06, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 6, 2010
