New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Wednesday, April 07, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 7, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Ilya Kovalchuk could stay - (The Bergen Record)
Martin Brodeur wins No. 600 with Devils' 3-0 win over Thrashers - (The Bergen Record)
Brodeur hits 600 with another shutout; Jamie still silent; Devils starting to look playoff ready - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk shows nerves in return to Atlanta - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Zajac ups Devils’ lead to 3-0 in third; Kovalchuk booed in return - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk: “I’ll do something tonight” - (Fire & Ice)
Lamoriello pleased with Kovalchuk; Waddell doesn’t think Kovalchuk will end up in Russia - (Fire & Ice)
Brodeur going for 600th win tonight in Atlanta - (Fire & Ice)
Unhappy Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner not talking; Martin, Zajac to play; Mottau to rest - (Fire & Ice)
Waddell can envision Kovalchuk re-signing with Devils - (Fire & Ice)
Martin arrives in Atlanta, participating in Devils’ morning skate; Zajac missing; Peters progressing - (Fire & Ice)
600th win and back-to-back shutouts, but no goal for Martin Brodeur - (The Star Ledger)
Martin Brodeur could tell Ilya Kovalchuk was nervous in return to Atlanta - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk booed as Devils move two points ahead of Penguins with 3-0 victory over Thrashers - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils-Atlanta Thrashers: As they play - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk calls return to Philips Arena with Devils 'different' - (The Star Ledger)
Controversy surrounds Devils as irked Jamie Langenbrunner remains silent - (The Star Ledger)
Thrashers GM Don Waddell says Ilya Kovalchuk could stay with Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Paul Martin back with Devils; Travis Zajac missing from morning skate - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Assessing the Kovalchuck deal as Devils prepare for Thrashers - (The Star Ledger)
Paul Martin still expected to play for Devils in Atlanta Tuesday night - (The Star Ledger)
Brodeur hits milestone in Devils win - (The New York Daily News)
Devils' Brodeur racks up 600th win - (The New York Post)
Langenbrunner mystery remains unsolved - (The New York Post)
Martin Brodeur Wins 600th Game, Earns 110th Shutout as New Jersey Devils Beat Atlanta Thrashers 3-0 - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #79 - Devils at Atlanta Thrashers - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch Postgame Reactions - (Msgnetwork)
Devils-Thrashers Box Score - (Msgnetwork)
rodeur blanks Atlanta for 600th win - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Ilya: No Deal Talk Till After Playoffs - (FOXSports.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
With no comment to media, what's eating Jamie Langenbrunner? - (Yahoo NHL)
Thrasher lose, fans boo, fat lady sings - (Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Thrashers officially eliminated from playoffs - (Atlanta Journal Constitution)
Atlanta Thrashers Eliminated From Postseason Contention - (SB Nation)
Ilya Kovalchuk, New Jersey Devils Can Ruin Atlanta's Playoff Hopes - (SB Nation)
Playoff stage awaits Ilya Kovalchuk - (ESPN)
Kovalchuk not necessarily about money: Waddell - (Montreal Gazette)
Devils May Have Internal Controversy; Lemaire and Langenbrunner Butt Heads - (FanHouse)
The Devils, Ilya Kovalchuk and Protecting 1-Goal Leads - (FanHouse)
Old Friends... Playoffs start now! - (hockeybuzz.com)
THN.com Blog: Atlanta can't make Kovy's return peachy - (The Hockey News)

AROUND THE NHL
Revenge of the 'History Will Be Made' NHL parody videos - (Yahoo NHL); infamous no-goal for the New Jersey Devils in 1991 against the Pittsburgh Penguins
Cox: No clear favourite for Stanley Cup - (The Toronto Star)

