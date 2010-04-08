Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Thursday, April 08, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 8, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Langenbrunner breaks silence - (The Bergen Record)
Devils’ individual game playoff tickets for first round go on sale Friday - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire believes Devils “can do better”; Kovalchuk gets quality time with family - (Fire & Ice)
Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner breaks his silence - (Fire & Ice)
Elias, Parise not participating in Devils’ pratice today - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire: 'We can do better' - (The Star Ledger)
Trip to Florida is a real homecoming for Devils' Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner wanted to play in all 82 games - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise, Patrik Elias absent from Devils' Florida practice - (The Star Ledger)
With back-to-back shutouts, Devils feel they're rounding into playoff form - (The Star Ledger)
Your Devils comments: Marty milestones and playoff form - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Langenbrunner: Coach made me sit out - (The New York Post)
Game 80 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers - (In Lou We Trust)
Travis Zajac: Selke Contender? - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey-Florida Preview - (Msgnetwork)
Breaking down 600 wins, 110 shutouts - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils-Panthers Preview - (FOXSports.com)
Brodeur, Devils' defense rounding into form - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Kovalchuk's Return To Atlanta Creates Controversy - (Bleacher Report)
Feel the heat - (Sportsnet.ca); Martin Brodeur

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Weekly #27 - Lowell Inches Closer to Playoff Berth - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)

AROUND THE NHL
Death Watch: Rangers cling to life; 1st round matches shape up - (Yahoo NHL)
THN.com Blog: An objective look at the playoff favorites - (The Hockey News)
THN.com Top 10: Games lost to injury - (The Hockey News)

MISCELLANEOUS
Ice Vault hosts '10 USA Hockey Tier II Bantam National Tournament - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Campaign to get Pat Burns into Hockey Hall of Fame surges past 50000 members - (Canada NewsWire)
Pat Burns hospitalized - (CBC.ca)

