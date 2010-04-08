New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 8, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Langenbrunner breaks silence - (The Bergen Record)
Devils’ individual game playoff tickets for first round go on sale Friday - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire believes Devils “can do better”; Kovalchuk gets quality time with family - (Fire & Ice)
Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner breaks his silence - (Fire & Ice)
Elias, Parise not participating in Devils’ pratice today - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire: 'We can do better' - (The Star Ledger)
Trip to Florida is a real homecoming for Devils' Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner wanted to play in all 82 games - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise, Patrik Elias absent from Devils' Florida practice - (The Star Ledger)
With back-to-back shutouts, Devils feel they're rounding into playoff form - (The Star Ledger)
Your Devils comments: Marty milestones and playoff form - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Langenbrunner: Coach made me sit out - (The New York Post)
Game 80 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers - (In Lou We Trust)
Travis Zajac: Selke Contender? - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey-Florida Preview - (Msgnetwork)
Breaking down 600 wins, 110 shutouts - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils-Panthers Preview - (FOXSports.com)
Brodeur, Devils' defense rounding into form - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Kovalchuk's Return To Atlanta Creates Controversy - (Bleacher Report)
Feel the heat - (Sportsnet.ca); Martin Brodeur
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Weekly #27 - Lowell Inches Closer to Playoff Berth - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
AROUND THE NHL
Death Watch: Rangers cling to life; 1st round matches shape up - (Yahoo NHL)
THN.com Blog: An objective look at the playoff favorites - (The Hockey News)
THN.com Top 10: Games lost to injury - (The Hockey News)
MISCELLANEOUS
Ice Vault hosts '10 USA Hockey Tier II Bantam National Tournament - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Campaign to get Pat Burns into Hockey Hall of Fame surges past 50000 members - (Canada NewsWire)
Pat Burns hospitalized - (CBC.ca)
