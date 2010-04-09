New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 9, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils' notes: Jacques Lemaire surprised by Jamie Langenbrunner not happy to sit and rest - (The Bergen Record)
Panthers' Scott Clemmensen beats Devils again, 3-2 - (The Bergen Record)
UPDATE: Former Devils coach Pat Burns released from hospital - (The Bergen Record)
Clemmensen hurts Devils’ chances of winning Atlantic Division; White’s knee OK - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Dvorak gives Panthers 2-1 lead over Devils in third - (Fire & Ice)
Report: Former Devils coach Pat Burns released from hospital - (Fire & Ice)
Devils can clinch division title tonight; Clemmensen happy with decision to sign with Panthers - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire was “a little surprised” by Langenbrunner’s reaction; Parise still shooting for 40 - (Fire & Ice)
Greene to rest tonight, Mottau back in; Peters resumes skating - (Fire & Ice)
Scott Clemmensen to start in net for Panthers vs. Devils tonight - (Fire & Ice)
If season ended like this, Devils would face Boston Bruins in playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Mike Mottau's third period goal was later credited to David Clarkson - (The Star Ledger)
Former backup goalie Scott Clemmensen helps Florida Pantheres shut down Devils in 3-2 win - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils-Florida Panthers: As they play - (The Star Ledger)
Former Devils coach Pat Burns was hospitalized for cancer complications - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Zach Parise: I don't need or want to sit out a game - (The Star Ledger)
Jacques Lemaire surprised by Jamie Langenbrunner's reaction to sitting out - (The Star Ledger)
Scott Clemmensen to face Devils; happy he signed with Panthers - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments and a poll: Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner finally talks about what irked him - (The Star Ledger)
For Devils, clinching division must wait - (The New York Daily News)
Devs miss chance to clinch Atlantic title - (The New York Post)
Devils captain, coach put issues to rest - (The New York Post)
The New Jersey Devils Attacked, but It Wasn't Enough: Lose 3-2 to Florida Panthers - (In Lou We Trust)
Weekend GameThread Heads Up: Comments for Charity - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #80: NJ Devils at Florida Panthers - (In Lou We Trust)
Devils edged by Clemmensen, Panthers - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Brodeur By The Numbers - (The Hockey Writers)
Devils @ Panthers, 4/8/10 - (Interchangeable Parts)
New Jersey native leads Slovenian hockey team to title, gets beat up by players - (The Star Ledger)
Burns won't stop battlin' - (Toronto Sun)
