NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Penguins don't matter if Devils get two wins - (The Bergen Record)
Up next: Islanders at Devils - (The Bergen Record)
Day off for Brodeur, Parise and White; Zharkov also did not skate - (Fire & Ice)
White says he was just resting; will play Saturday - (The Star Ledger)
Devils practice - early report; Parise, White, Brodeur not skating - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Can the Devils take the division? - (The Star Ledger)
Division crown Devils' goal - (The New York Post)
Game 81 Preview: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders - (In Lou We Trust)
Poll: How Far Do You Think the Devils will Go in the 2010 Playoffs? - (In Lou We Trust)
Stats - (Yahoo NHL)
Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Islanders-Devils Preview - (SportingNews.com)
Playoff goaltending - (Sportsnet.ca)
Hodgemail: Who will win the Stanley Cup - and why? - (TSN)
Eastern Conference Playoff Picture - (CSNwashington.com)
MISCELLANEOUS
Fast-tracking Burns into Hall a tricky call - (CBC.ca)
Saturday, April 10, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 10, 2009
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
