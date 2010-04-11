Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Sunday, April 11, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 11, 2009

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils pound Islanders, 7-1, to clinch second straight division title - (The Bergen Record)
Devils clinch ninth Atlantic title; will face either Boston, Philadelphia or Montreal in first round - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: New York Islanders at Devils, 4/10/10 - (Fire & Ice)
Day off for Brodeur, Parise and White; Zharkov also did not skate - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Travis Zajac knew he hadn't actually had four assists in the game - (The Star Ledger)
Devils clinch Atlantic Division with 7-1 victory over Islanders as Penguins lose - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Islanders, as they play - (The Star Ledger)
Devils still trying to find right fit for Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Lemaire: White's a big guy; he doesn't need the rest as much as other guys - (The Star Ledger)
Devils weighing rest against trying to win division title as playoffs near - (The Star Ledger)
Devils beat down Islanders for title - (The New York Daily News)
Devils rout Islanders, clinch Atlantic title - (The New York Post)
Game 82 Preview: New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey Devils Blew Out New York Islanders 7-1; Clinch Atlantic Division Title - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #81: NJ Devils vs. NY Islanders - (In Lou We Trust)
NJ Wins Ninth Division Title - (Msgnetwork)
Watch Postgame Reactions - (Msgnetwork)
Parise, Zajac disappointed in Sioux change - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils looking to clinch second seed vs. Buffalo - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Parise keen on quest for 40 goals - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Lemaire upbeat heading into weekend finale - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Sabres-Devils Preview - (FOXSports.com)
Stats - (Yahoo NHL)
Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Updated playoff scenarios - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils vs Isles - The Atlantic still up for grabs - (Hockeybuzz.com)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Put Away Pirates, 5-2, Lowell clinches first-ever playoff berth with victory - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils net playoff berth - (The Lowell Sun)

AROUND THE NHL
THN.com Blog: Ranking the playoff goalies - (The Hockey News)
NHL roundup: Canadiens lose but clinch playoff spot - (northjersey.com)

MISCELLANEOUS
Burns is burned into hockey world's heads - (The Province)
Burns is burned into hockey world's heads - (The Hockey News)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 1:49 PM

labels: , , , , , ,

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 