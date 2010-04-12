New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 12, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Another Jennings Trophy - (The Bergen Record)
Devils clip Sabres to grab No. 2 seed - (The Bergen Record)
Another Jennings for Brodeur, Devils; Kovalchuk excited; Strange ending a plus for Langenbrunner - (Fire & Ice)
Devils to play Game 1 vs. Flyers on Wednesday - (Fire & Ice)
Some Devils watched Rangers-Flyers shootout during first intermission - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils beat Sabres, 2-1; set up first-round playoff series vs. Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
Brodeur to start vs. Sabres; White, Leblond to rest today - (Fire & Ice)
Devils open first-round playoff series with Flyers Wednesday night - (The Star Ledger)
Devils open first-round playoff series with Flyers Wednesday night - (The Star Ledger)
Devils beat Sabres, 2-1, will face Flyers in playoffs after clinching No. 2 seed in East - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils-Buffalo Sabres: As they play - (The Star Ledger)
Ready to play in 82nd game, Travis Zajac remains Devils' iron man - (The Star Ledger)
Martin Brodeur will be in goal for Devils; Colin White sits vs. Sabres - (The Star Ledger)
Devils will face Canadiens, Flyers or Bruins in first round of playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Offense explodes as Devils continue tinkering with Ilya Kovalchuk's line - (The Star Ledger)
Devils clinch No. 2 seed in East - (The New York Daily News)
Flyers up next for No. 2 Devils - (The New York Post)
Exceeding Expectations: A Look Back at 2009-10 New Jersey Devils Season Previews - (In Lou We Trust)
Devils-Flyers Schedule Set - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey Devils Keep Momentum Going, Earn 2nd in East with 2-1 Win over Buffalo Sabres - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #82 - Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch: Devils on Playing Philly - (Msgnetwork)
Devs-Flyers: NHL Playoff Picture - (Msgnetwork)
Devs Win Metro Ice Challenge - (Msgnetwork)
Devils beat Sabres to clinch second seed - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils gear up for Philly showdown - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Kovalchuk eager for playoff chance - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils-Flyers first round schedule - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Fifth Jennings Trophy for Brodeur, ties Roy - (NHL.com)
Flyers have series edge on bitter rival Devils - (NHL.com)
New Jersey Gamebreaker: Ilya Kovalchuk - (NHL.com)
Why the Devils will win: Defense! - (NHL.com)
Boucher earns a measure of redemption - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
William M. Jennings Trophy Winners - (FOXSports.com)
Phil Sheridan: Journeyman's stop: Boucher stands tall - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers advance via historic win - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Rich Hofmann: Another Boosh spring? - (Philadelphia Daily News)
15 things to ponder about the Devils - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers survive roller-coaster ride - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers open Wednesday against Devils - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers might have a chance against Devils - (phillyBurbs.com)
Devils know what they're getting into - (Philly.com)
Can Boucher carry the Flyers through the playoffs? - (Philly.com)
NHL Playoff Predictions: #2 New Jersey Devils vs. #7 Philadelphia Flyers - (Bleacher Report)
Full Detailed Breakdown: Eastern Conference Quarterfinals - (Bleacher Report)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils End Regular Season with 6-3 Win Over Bruins - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils to face Sharks - (The Lowell Sun)
AROUND THE NHL
The East's X-Men - (Yahoo NHL)
West's X-Men - (Yahoo NHL)
The Top 10 NHL playoff storylines to watch - (Yahoo NHL)
Western Conference is wide open - (Yahoo NHL)
What could be most entertaining first-round NHL playoff series? - (Yahoo NHL)
Are Caps ready to overtake Pens? - (Yahoo NHL)
Video: NHL Network first-round analysis:East - West - (NHL.com)
A Look at Goalies Heading Into the Playoffs - (The New York Times)
Let the real NHL season begin - (The Toronto Star)
In An Olympic Year, Playoffs Can't Come Fast Enough - (The Toronto Star)
BlastCasta News Widget
Monday, April 12, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 12, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:20 AM
labels: Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Colin White, Ilya Kovalchuk, Martin Brodeur, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Travis Zajac
0 commentaires:
Post a Comment