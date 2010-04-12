Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Monday, April 12, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 12, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Another Jennings Trophy - (The Bergen Record)
Devils clip Sabres to grab No. 2 seed - (The Bergen Record)
Another Jennings for Brodeur, Devils; Kovalchuk excited; Strange ending a plus for Langenbrunner - (Fire & Ice)
Devils to play Game 1 vs. Flyers on Wednesday - (Fire & Ice)
Some Devils watched Rangers-Flyers shootout during first intermission - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils beat Sabres, 2-1; set up first-round playoff series vs. Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
Brodeur to start vs. Sabres; White, Leblond to rest today - (Fire & Ice)
Devils open first-round playoff series with Flyers Wednesday night - (The Star Ledger)
Devils open first-round playoff series with Flyers Wednesday night - (The Star Ledger)
Devils beat Sabres, 2-1, will face Flyers in playoffs after clinching No. 2 seed in East - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils-Buffalo Sabres: As they play - (The Star Ledger)
Ready to play in 82nd game, Travis Zajac remains Devils' iron man - (The Star Ledger)
Martin Brodeur will be in goal for Devils; Colin White sits vs. Sabres - (The Star Ledger)
Devils will face Canadiens, Flyers or Bruins in first round of playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Offense explodes as Devils continue tinkering with Ilya Kovalchuk's line - (The Star Ledger)
Devils clinch No. 2 seed in East - (The New York Daily News)
Flyers up next for No. 2 Devils - (The New York Post)
Exceeding Expectations: A Look Back at 2009-10 New Jersey Devils Season Previews - (In Lou We Trust)
Devils-Flyers Schedule Set - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey Devils Keep Momentum Going, Earn 2nd in East with 2-1 Win over Buffalo Sabres - (In Lou We Trust)
Game #82 - Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch: Devils on Playing Philly - (Msgnetwork)
Devs-Flyers: NHL Playoff Picture - (Msgnetwork)
Devs Win Metro Ice Challenge - (Msgnetwork)
Devils beat Sabres to clinch second seed - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils gear up for Philly showdown - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Kovalchuk eager for playoff chance - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils-Flyers first round schedule - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Fifth Jennings Trophy for Brodeur, ties Roy - (NHL.com)
Flyers have series edge on bitter rival Devils - (NHL.com)
New Jersey Gamebreaker: Ilya Kovalchuk - (NHL.com)
Why the Devils will win: Defense! - (NHL.com)
Boucher earns a measure of redemption - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
William M. Jennings Trophy Winners - (FOXSports.com)
Phil Sheridan: Journeyman's stop: Boucher stands tall - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers advance via historic win - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Rich Hofmann: Another Boosh spring? - (Philadelphia Daily News)
15 things to ponder about the Devils - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers survive roller-coaster ride - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers open Wednesday against Devils - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers might have a chance against Devils - (phillyBurbs.com)
Devils know what they're getting into - (Philly.com)
Can Boucher carry the Flyers through the playoffs? - (Philly.com)
NHL Playoff Predictions: #2 New Jersey Devils vs. #7 Philadelphia Flyers - (Bleacher Report)
Full Detailed Breakdown: Eastern Conference Quarterfinals - (Bleacher Report)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils End Regular Season with 6-3 Win Over Bruins - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils to face Sharks - (The Lowell Sun)

AROUND THE NHL
The East's X-Men - (Yahoo NHL)
West's X-Men - (Yahoo NHL)
The Top 10 NHL playoff storylines to watch - (Yahoo NHL)
Western Conference is wide open - (Yahoo NHL)
What could be most entertaining first-round NHL playoff series? - (Yahoo NHL)
Are Caps ready to overtake Pens? - (Yahoo NHL)
Video: NHL Network first-round analysis:East - West - (NHL.com)
A Look at Goalies Heading Into the Playoffs - (The New York Times)
Let the real NHL season begin - (The Toronto Star)
In An Olympic Year, Playoffs Can't Come Fast Enough - (The Toronto Star)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:20 AM

labels: , , , , , , , , , ,

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 