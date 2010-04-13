Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Tuesday, April 13, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 13, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils vs. Flyers matchup: Turnpike breakdown - (The Bergen Record)
Lamoriello: “This team appears to me to have something special” - (Fire & Ice)
Zharkov, Peters likely unavailable for Devils’ playoff opener Wednesday vs. Philadelphia - (Fire & Ice)
Clarifying the Jennings’ calculations - (Fire & Ice)
All Devils’ first-round playoff games to be televised on MSG Plus - (Fire & Ice)
Upcoming: Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs live chat - (The Star Ledger)
A decade later, Flyers' Brian Boucher will get another crack at Devils in playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Against physical Flyers, Devils must protect Martin Brodeur's crease - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on Devils-Flyers in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Devils vs. Flyers: A first look at their first-round playoff matchup - (The Star Ledger)
Boucher takes long road back to Philly - (The Star Ledger)
Up-and-down Devils start over with playoffs - (The New York Post)
Devils polish off another gem in 2009-10 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Video: Devils-Flyers - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Boucher gets shot at redemption - (phillyBurbs.com)
Do they finally have the Devils figured out? - (phillyBurbs.com)
Devils ride surge into playoffs - (Boston Herald)
Boucher, Gagne get 2nd chance - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Rich Hofmann: Flyers' bizarre 2000 playoff run still hard to believe - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers' Boucher ready to redeem himself vs. Devils - (Philadelphia Daily News)
10 Years Later, Boucher Again Faces Devils - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Looking for a dark horse - (Globe and Mail)
Why the Flyers and Devils aren't scheduled on VERSUS - (Yahoo! Sports (blog))
Pronger ready to boost Flyers - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers' 2000 run still hard to believe - (Philly.com)
Flyers owned Devils' Martin Brodeur this season - (Vancouver Sun)
Daily News picks Flyers to beat themselves in 5 games - (Bleacher Report)
Devils-Flyers: Round One Playoff Preview - (Bleacher Report)
Devils vs. Flyers Series: Schedule, Scores, News and More - (FanHouse)
#2 Devils/ #7 Flyers - What are your predictions? - (hockeybuzz.com)

AROUND THE NHL
The Hockey News 2009-10 Playoff Preview - (The Hockey News)
Power Rankings: Top of the class - (The Hockey News)
Power Rankings: Goaltending postseason key for all but Caps - (CBS SportsLine.com)

MISCELLANEOUS
Locals enshrined: Brick's Dowd, Auriemma inducted in inaugural class - (Asbury Park Press)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:41 AM

labels: , , ,

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 