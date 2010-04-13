New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 13, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils vs. Flyers matchup: Turnpike breakdown - (The Bergen Record)
Lamoriello: “This team appears to me to have something special” - (Fire & Ice)
Zharkov, Peters likely unavailable for Devils’ playoff opener Wednesday vs. Philadelphia - (Fire & Ice)
Clarifying the Jennings’ calculations - (Fire & Ice)
All Devils’ first-round playoff games to be televised on MSG Plus - (Fire & Ice)
Upcoming: Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs live chat - (The Star Ledger)
A decade later, Flyers' Brian Boucher will get another crack at Devils in playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Against physical Flyers, Devils must protect Martin Brodeur's crease - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on Devils-Flyers in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Devils vs. Flyers: A first look at their first-round playoff matchup - (The Star Ledger)
Boucher takes long road back to Philly - (The Star Ledger)
Up-and-down Devils start over with playoffs - (The New York Post)
Devils polish off another gem in 2009-10 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Video: Devils-Flyers - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Boucher gets shot at redemption - (phillyBurbs.com)
Do they finally have the Devils figured out? - (phillyBurbs.com)
Devils ride surge into playoffs - (Boston Herald)
Boucher, Gagne get 2nd chance - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Rich Hofmann: Flyers' bizarre 2000 playoff run still hard to believe - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers' Boucher ready to redeem himself vs. Devils - (Philadelphia Daily News)
10 Years Later, Boucher Again Faces Devils - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Looking for a dark horse - (Globe and Mail)
Why the Flyers and Devils aren't scheduled on VERSUS - (Yahoo! Sports (blog))
Pronger ready to boost Flyers - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers' 2000 run still hard to believe - (Philly.com)
Flyers owned Devils' Martin Brodeur this season - (Vancouver Sun)
Daily News picks Flyers to beat themselves in 5 games - (Bleacher Report)
Devils-Flyers: Round One Playoff Preview - (Bleacher Report)
Devils vs. Flyers Series: Schedule, Scores, News and More - (FanHouse)
#2 Devils/ #7 Flyers - What are your predictions? - (hockeybuzz.com)
AROUND THE NHL
The Hockey News 2009-10 Playoff Preview - (The Hockey News)
Power Rankings: Top of the class - (The Hockey News)
Power Rankings: Goaltending postseason key for all but Caps - (CBS SportsLine.com)
MISCELLANEOUS
Locals enshrined: Brick's Dowd, Auriemma inducted in inaugural class - (Asbury Park Press)
BlastCasta News Widget
Tuesday, April 13, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 13, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:41 AM
labels: Brian Boucher (G - PHI), Martin Brodeur (G - NJD), New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers
0 commentaires:
Post a Comment