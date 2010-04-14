Subscribe to this blog's feed

Wednesday, April 14, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 14, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Keys to the Devils-Flyers series - (The Bergen Record)
Ilya Kovalchuk seeks playoff redemption - (The Bergen Record)
Devils' agenda against Flyers: preserve and protect - (The Bergen Record)
Devils hope to avoid a repeat of last season’s ending; Parise ready for Pronger - (Fire & Ice)
Fan Fests before home playoff games; Viewing Parties for Games 3 and 4 vs. Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire tries to make Devils confident; Brodeur “I’ve got to help myself” with crease crashers - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk ready to show who he really is as a player; Clarkson says incident with Carcillo is over - (Fire & Ice)
Looks like Pandolfo’s playoff streak will come to an end; Lemaire tight-lipped about lines - (Fire & Ice)
Devils getting ready for playoff opener; Corrente called up; Pelley skating with Elias and Kovalchuk - (Fire & Ice)
Breaking down Devils. vs. Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
NJ Devils notebook: Lemaire has players constantly wondering, 'What's my line?' - (The Star Ledger)
Ready to be showered with gold, Ilya Kovalchuk wants to win silver - (The Star Ledger)
Changing tradition, Martin Brodeur is growing a playoff beard - (The Star Ledger)
Martin Brodeur is prepared to deal with Flyers storming his crease - (The Star Ledger)
Will Rod Pelley really play on line with Ilya Kovalchuk and Patrik Elias? - (The Star Ledger)
Devils recall Matt Corrente; Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond in for Game 1? - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers' Chris Pronger: We're underdogs against Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Your Devils comments and a poll: Round 1 predictions - (The Star Ledger)
Archived Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs live chat - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Kovalchuk taking aim in playoffs - (The New York Daily News)
No. 2 Devils try to avoid early exit - (The New York Post)
Devils-Flyers matchup - (The New York Post)
For the Devils and Brodeur, Another Shot - (The New York Times)
The Morning Skate: Danger Looms in the First Round - (The New York Times)
2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round, Game 1: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Momentum is the Key for the New Jersey Devils against the Philadelphia Flyers in the First Round - (In Lou We Trust)
Solid Bluelines: Even Strength Stats of the New Jersey Devils' and Philadelphia Flyers' Defensemen - (In Lou We Trust)
Playoff Viewing Parties - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Seeking fresh start vs. Flyers - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Parise: Series with Flyers will be 'special' - (NHL.com)
Flyers Have Series Edge on Bitter Rival Devils - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils face longtime rival Flyers in opening round - (Yahoo NHL)
VIDEO: Lamoriello looks to NCAA to build Devils - (The Hockey News)
Devils have more than Flyers to overcome, as recent playoff failure haunts team - (The Canadian Press)
NHL Playoff Preview Capsules - (USA Today)
Devils face nemesis in NHL playoff opener - (Peoria Journal Star)
Martin Brodeur and Mariano Rivera are two of a kind - (ESPN.com)
Flyers vs. Devils in playoffs: Rivalry remains intense - (Press of Atlantic City)
New Jersey Devils Ready to Fly Past the Flyers: Is There Enough Fuel in theTank? - (Bleacher Report)
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers Preview - (Behind The Net)
Devils vs Flyers - 1st Round - (hockeybuzz.com)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Look for newcomers to make their mark - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers tonight - (phillyBurbs.com)
Pronger can be big factor this time of year - (phillyBurbs.com)
Bridging the gap - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
'Daily News Live' kicks off playoff telecasts - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Biggest playoff goal for Flyers is to score more goals - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers Notes: Flyers need boost from Jeff Carter - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Phil Sheridan: Playing desperate, Flyers could make a deep run - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Wrapped in a Riddle - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils, Brodeur ready for Flyers - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Which Flyers team will show up? Take a guess. - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Duchesne could be backup for Flyers - (Metro Canada)
Philly Daily News writers split on Flyers-Devils predictions - (Philly.com)
Flyers chat with Sam Carchidi - (Philly.com)
Flyers must beware cheap penalties - (Philly.com)
Brodeur still link to a Devilish past for Flyers - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Flyers need scoring from Carter - (American Chronicle)
Philadelphia Flynnie: Let's hope dark cloud's on its way out of Philly - (PennLive.com)
Pronger's Edge Can Help Flyers Fend Off Devils - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Flyers-Devils Season Series Recap - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Flyers owned Brodeur this season - (National Post)
Flyers looking for carryover - (The Morning Call)

LOWELL DEVILS
Lowell Clinches Trip to Calder Cup Playoffs - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)

TRENTON DEVILS
New Jersey and Lowell Embark on Postseason - (TrentonDevils.com)

AROUND THE NHL
A look at the Stanley Cup playoffs: matchups, favorites and the X-factors - (nj.com)
The Stanley Cup Carnival Begins: The Eastern Conference Preview - (Bleacher Report)
Eastern Conference quarterfinal matchup: No. 2 New Jersey Devils vs. No. 7 Philqdelphia Flyers - (SportingNews.com)

MISCELLANEOUS
UND nickname: Parise, Zajac weigh in - (Grand Forks Herald )
New Jersey Nets end 29-year run at Meadowlands - (USA Today)

