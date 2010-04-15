Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Thursday, April 15, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 15, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Too many Flyers? - (The Bergen Record)
Brian Boucher's return pays off for Flyers - (The Bergen Record)
Flyers beat Devils, 2-1, in Game 1 - (The Bergen Record)
Did the Devils do enough against Brian Boucher tonight? - (Fire & Ice)
Flyers got away with too many men on winner; Rolston lost position on Pronger - (Fire & Ice)
Devils lose home-ice advantage with 2-1 loss to Boucher and Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Flyers lead Devils, 2-0, in third period - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk: “It’s sad” that Thrashers fired coach and replaced GM - (Fire & Ice)
Parise hoping this is his year for a long playoff run - (Fire & Ice)
Middletown native Jame van Riemsdyk to make playoff debut in home state - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire likes his team; There probably won’t be a lot of line matching - (Fire & Ice)
Pandolfo, Salmela, Peters (eye), Zharkov (bad back) won’t play tonight; No movies for Marty - (Fire & Ice)
Devils getting ready for playoff opener vs. Flyers; Pandolfo, Salmela, Peters. Zharkov skate late - (Fire & Ice)
Flyers' penalty killers come up big in Game 1 victory over Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Pronger was everywhere for the Flyers, including on the scoresheet - (The Star Ledger)
Devils refuse to believe Flyers have their number in the playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers win Game 1 with goaltending, physical play - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers forward took a chance to set up the second goal - (The Star Ledger)
Power play (0-for-5) let Devils down in Game 1 loss to Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
CBA product James van Riemsdyk 'comes full circle' with Flyers in playoffs against Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Devils open playoffs with 2-1 loss to Flyers in Eastern Conference quarterfinals - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Rod Pelley anxious to make Stanley Cup playoffs debut with Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers relish role of underdog against the Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on all the Devils line juggling - (The Star Ledger)
Devils captain Jamie Langenbrunner: My mind was in a jumble - (The Star Ledger)
Jay Pandolfo won't play for Devils in Game 1 vs. Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise and Travis Zajac: North Dakota should keep Fighting Sioux logo - (The Star Ledger)
Devils anticipating a nasty series against Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
An open letter to Devils fans from owner Jeff Vanderbeek - (The Star Ledger)
Devils will have Fan Fests prior to playoff games - (The Star Ledger)
Zach Parise says regular season series with Flyers no factor in playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
A look at the Stanley Cup playoffs: matchups, favorites and the X-factors - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Breaking down Round 1 of the Stanley Cup matchup - (The Star Ledger)
Devils drop playoff opener to Flyers - (The New York Daily News)
Devils lose to Flyers 2-1, give away home-ice edge - (The New York Post)
Championship aura missing at Rock - (The New York Post)
Devils' Lemaire not worried about matching lines with Flyers - (The New York Post)
Too Little, Too Late: Late Goal was Not Enough as New Jersey Devils Lose 2-1 to Philadelphia in Game 1 - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Best of Seven Series - Game 1, Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Extensive Postgame Reactions - (Msgnetwork)
Game 1 Highlights & Analysis - (Msgnetwork)
Devils fall to Flyers in Quarterfinal series opener - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Stevens a factor again in playoffs - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils know they will see plenty of Pronger - (NHL.com)
Boucher continues strong run into playoffs - (NHL.com)
In Game 1, Boucher Out-Duels Best Ever - (Fanhouse)
Kovalchuk Glad to Be Out of Atlanta and In Stanley Cup Playoffs - (Fanhouse)
Boucher strong as Flyers top Devils - (Canada.com)
THN.com Playoff Blog: Special teams play big role in two early upsets by Senators, Flyers - (The Hockey News)
NHL Playoffs Round 1: Bad Blood Between New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers - (Bleacher Report)
Brian Boucher Dominates, Philadelphia Flyers Take Game One vs. New Jersey Devils - (Bleacher Report)
Devils vs. Flyers, Game 1 - (Interchangeable Parts)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Got their number - (phillyBurbs.com)
Laperriere's risky pass pays off - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers outwork Devils for victory - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Van Riemsdyk get support in Devils Country - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Inside Flyers' 2-1 win over Devils - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Boucher outduels Brodeur as Flyers take Game 1 - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers beat Devils in Game 1 of playoffs - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Phil Sheridan: Flyers find chinks in Brodeur's armor - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Sam Donnellon: For Flyers, best defense helps a good offense - (Philly.com)
Rich Hofmann: Flyers put their best foot forward in Game 1 - (Philly.com)
Normally the quiet type, Richards makes noise where it counts - (Philly.com)
Shades of 2000: Boosh to Flyers' rescue - (Philly.com)
Changes on defensive lines lead to more options for Flyers - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Flyers Ride Boucher to Victory - (NBC Philadelphia)
Playoff beard preparation - (SB Nation)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Take Game One Against Sharks, 3-2 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
DEVILS SUMMARY - (The Lowell Sun)
Devils take playoff opener on enemy ice - (The Lowell Sun)

AROUND THE NHL
Road to the Cup: Eastern Conference Goalie Rankings - (SportingNews.com)
Broadcasters Playoff Picks for 2010 Playoffs - (NHL.com)
THN.com Blog: Flyers finish has little bearing on playoff fortune - (The Hockey News)
Flyers won't be pushovers for Devils - (CBC.ca)

MISCELLANEOUS
Playoff beard preparation - (myCentralJersey.com)
Study Suggests Little Difference Between Good, Great NHL Goalies - (Newswise)

Published by Tibbs 10:46 AM

