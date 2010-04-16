New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 16, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Time to practice power play - (The Bergen Record)
Ilya Kovalchuk: Devils down in series, but ready to rally - (The Bergen Record)
Kovalchuk hoping for a playoff win for his birthday - (Fire & Ice)
Devils shake off Game 1 loss, go to work on struggling power play - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire won’t talk about lineup for Game 2; Peters, Zharkov feel ready to play - (Fire & Ice)
Power play practice for Devils; Zharkov, Peters on ice; Pronger, Boucher get day off for Flyers - (Fire & Ice)
Should Flyers' dominance this season have Devils worried? - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk: We have to bring our 'double-A' game - (The Star Ledger)
Vladimir Zharkov and Andrew Peters healthy enough to play - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers not content with split of first two games against Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Andrew Peters practices with Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on the Devils Game 1 loss to the Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Kovalchuk looking to turn on power - (The New York Daily News)
'Big Shot' vows to get payback - (The New York Post)
2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round, Game 2: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
The New Jersey Devils Need Patience with the Puck in Game 2 - (In Lou We Trust)
Fischler: Brodeur Has to Step Up - (Msgnetwork)
For van Riemsdyk, a happy homecoming - (NHL.com)
Boucher looking to turn back the clock 10 years - (NHL.com)
Devils vs. Flyers blog - (NHL.com)
Lemaire to Devils' PP unit -- keep it simple - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Mike Emrick Preps for Best Time of Year - (FanHouse)
Devils remain confident; Flyers want two on the road - (sportingnews.com)
The morning after... - (hockeybuzz.com)
Former Gophers Begin Quest For Stanley Cup - (Gophersports.com); Paul Martin
Onus Is on Ilya Kovalchuk To Peform - (Bleacher Report)
Devils 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs: This Does Not Cut It - (Bleacher Report)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Parent likely getting call for Game 2 - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers look to be greedy - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers plan to be better - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Parent gets his chance - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers like Game 1 win over Devils, but not the way they played - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Daily News Online Extra: Flyers need to play better - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Boucher skips practice in preparation for Game 2 - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers Notes: Boucher gaining confidence in net - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers at Devils, Game 2 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers' Pronger making his presence felt on blue line - (Philly.com)
Flyers not satisfied with one win in Jersey - (Philly.com)
Parties to Pump Up Flyers Fans - (NBC Philadelphia)
FLYERS: Locker room tension dissipates amid playoff atmosphere - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Flyers remain humble - (myCentralJersey.com)
Boucher, Gagne Take Different Paths - (nhl.com)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Edged In OT By Sharks, 3-2 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils come home tied up - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Ryan Vesce Wins It In Overtime For Worcester Sharks in Victory Over Lowell Devils - (Minor League News)
MISCELLANEOUS
LOCALS VERSUS DEVILS ALUMNI IN CHARITY GAME - (The Record and Herald News)
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 16, 2010
