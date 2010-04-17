New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 17, 2009

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils notes: Ilya Kovalchuk's odd night - (The Bergen Record)
Martin Brodeur used to being last line of Devils' 'D' - (The Bergen Record)
Dainius Zubrus, Zach Parise clutch as Devils tie series - (The Bergen Record)
Kovalchuk has adventurous first playoff win: Devils overcome penalties; Corrente’s playoff debut - (Fire & Ice)
Who scored the winning goal, Parise or Zubrus?; White chips in, too - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils and Flyers tied 3-3 in third period - (Fire & Ice)
Ryan Parent in for Flyers tonight; Martin-Greene “flip” sides - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire: Kovalchuk doesn’t need to do it himself; Langenbrunner: Devils need to play more desperate - (Fire & Ice)
Corrente in tonight? Devils looking to generate more against Boucher - (Fire & Ice)
Kovalchuk, Elias, Langenbrunner, White., McAmmond skip Devils’ optional morning skate - (Fire & Ice)
Notebook: Devils rookie Matt Corrente followed instructions in playoff debut - (The Star Ledger)
Devils bounce back in Game 2 as Zach Parise plays inspired game - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers' Chris Pronger logging a lot of minutes in series against Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Devils top Flyers, 5-3, to even Eastern Conference quarterfinals at one game apiece - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Jay Pandolfo sits out second straight playoff game for Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers expect Devils to be desperate in Game 2 - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments: Is this team special? Plus - are you a bona fide NJ.com Devils fan? - (The Star Ledger)
Captain Jamie Langenbrunner believes Game 2 is critical for Devils - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Ilya Kovalchuk: I was too emotional in Game 1 vs. Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Brian Boucher's decade between playoff wins was third longest ever - (The Star Ledger)
Parise, Kovalchuk lead Devils to game 2 win - (The New York Post)
Ilya savors playoff victory No. 1 - (The New York Post)
New Jersey Devils Tie Up the Series; Beat Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 in Game 2 - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal - Game 2 (PHI Leads 1-0), Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
New Jersey Devils top Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, to split playoff series - (New York Daily News)
Devils vs. Flyers blog - (FOXSports.com)
Kovalchuk hits, scores -- and wins - (NHL.com)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Key To Success Was Putting More Shots On Goal - (SB Nation)
New Jersey Devils ' struggles versus Philadelphia Flyers extend to playoffs - (ESPN.com)
Ilya Kovalchuk's untimely scrape with Darroll Powe put the Devils on their heels - (SI.com)
Flyers-Devils Game Review - (USA Today)
Frustrated Kovalchuk gets needed goal - (USA Today)
Your View: Can Brodeur rebound against the Flyers? - (CBC.ca)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Philadelphia Daily News Sam Donnellon column - (American Chronicle)
McCaffery: Giroux showing he's fit for playoff style - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Devils overcome Flyers in Game 2, tie series - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Parise makes things all even for Flyers, Devils - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Rich Hofmann: Boucher saved his best work for playoffs - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Phil Sheridan: Flyers can take loss, but manner is worrisome - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers Notes: Flyers coach Laviolette brings back Parent - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Bedeviled in Jersey - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils rebound to trip Flyers, 5-3 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils edge Flyers to draw even - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers fans set to party before playoff games - (phillyBurbs.com)
Flyers Fall to Devils in Final Minutes - (NBC Philadelphia)
AROUND THE NHL
THN.com Playoff Blog: Penguins, Devils find form in Game 2 - (The Hockey News)
Hodgemail: Does home ice loss mean a series loss? - (TSN)
MISCELLANEOUS
Devils vs. Flyers blog - (newjerseynewsroom.com)
Saturday, April 17, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 17, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
labels: Brian Boucher, Chris Pronger, Dainius Zubrus, Ilya Kovalchuk, Jamie Langenbrunner, Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Zach Parise
