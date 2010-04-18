Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Sunday, April 18, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 18, 2009

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils expecting phanatical phans in Philly - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Change of plan - (The Bergen Record)
Parise enjoys the PK; Krajicek reportedly back in for Game 3 - (Fire & Ice)
Devils prepared hostile environment at Wachovia Center - (Fire & Ice)
Devils enjoyed night at home before Friday’s game; Langenbrunner “mending.” expects to play Sunday - (Fire & Ice)
Devils getting ready to make trip down to Philadelphia; Langenbrunner skips practice - (Fire & Ice)
Did Devils play well at home because they were allowed to go home? - (The Star Ledger)
Devils know series with Flyers will get tougher in Philadelphia - (The Star Ledger)
Jamie Langenbrunner only Devils player not practicing - (The Star Ledger)
Devils brace for intense Game 3 - (The New York Post)
2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round, Game 3 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Positives the New Jersey Devils Can Take from Game 2 into Game 3 - (In Lou We Trust)
White contributes rare goal to series-tying win - (NHL.com)
Policy change helped Devils feel more at home - (NHL.com)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Flyers-Devils playoff splits hockey fans in New Jersey - (Press of Atlantic City)
New Jersey Devils coach Jacques Lemaire makes minor change to break playoff rut - (New York Daily News)
Parise makes things all even for Flyers, Devils - (Pottstown Mercury)
Let's Get Physical: New Jersey Devils Even Series Vs. Philadelpia Flyers - (Bleacher Report)
Devils even series with Flyers - (The Trentonian)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Laperriere and Betts give their all for Flyers - (NHL.com)
Scoring struggles frustrate Carter - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers Notes: Home-ice advantage seen as series-changer - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils at Flyers, Game 3 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Injured or Not, Flyers Need Carter to Step it Up - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Pronger adds scoring punch to Flyers - (Press of Atlantic City)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Held Off By Sharks, 3-2 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Sharks chomp down on Devils in Game 3 - (The Lowell Sun)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:22 AM

labels: , ,

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 