New Jersey Devils News and notes, April 18, 2009

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils expecting phanatical phans in Philly - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Change of plan - (The Bergen Record)
Parise enjoys the PK; Krajicek reportedly back in for Game 3 - (Fire & Ice)
Devils prepared hostile environment at Wachovia Center - (Fire & Ice)
Devils enjoyed night at home before Friday’s game; Langenbrunner “mending.” expects to play Sunday - (Fire & Ice)
Devils getting ready to make trip down to Philadelphia; Langenbrunner skips practice - (Fire & Ice)
Did Devils play well at home because they were allowed to go home? - (The Star Ledger)
Devils know series with Flyers will get tougher in Philadelphia - (The Star Ledger)
Jamie Langenbrunner only Devils player not practicing - (The Star Ledger)
Devils brace for intense Game 3 - (The New York Post)
2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round, Game 3 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Positives the New Jersey Devils Can Take from Game 2 into Game 3 - (In Lou We Trust)
White contributes rare goal to series-tying win - (NHL.com)
Policy change helped Devils feel more at home - (NHL.com)
Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Flyers-Devils playoff splits hockey fans in New Jersey - (Press of Atlantic City)
New Jersey Devils coach Jacques Lemaire makes minor change to break playoff rut - (New York Daily News)
Parise makes things all even for Flyers, Devils - (Pottstown Mercury)
Let's Get Physical: New Jersey Devils Even Series Vs. Philadelpia Flyers - (Bleacher Report)
Devils even series with Flyers - (The Trentonian)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Laperriere and Betts give their all for Flyers - (NHL.com)
Scoring struggles frustrate Carter - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers Notes: Home-ice advantage seen as series-changer - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils at Flyers, Game 3 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Injured or Not, Flyers Need Carter to Step it Up - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Pronger adds scoring punch to Flyers - (Press of Atlantic City)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils Held Off By Sharks, 3-2 - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Sharks chomp down on Devils in Game 3 - (The Lowell Sun)
Sunday, April 18, 2010
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
