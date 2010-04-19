Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Monday, April 19, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 19, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils lament mixed bag - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Ilya Kovalchuk quiet - (The Bergen Record)
Flyers beat Devils, 3-2, in OT to take series lead - (The Bergen Record)
Kovalchuk held without a shot; Rough playoff debut for Fraser; Rolston gets two, credits Zubrus - (Fire & Ice)
Devils down two games to one after 3-2 overtime loss to Flyers tonight - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils and Flyers tied 2-2 in overtime - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire talks to Kovalchuk about discipline - (Fire & Ice)
Devils hold optional morning skate; Looks like same lineup for Game 3; Room for Martin to improve - (Fire & Ice)
NJ Devils employee writes about hockey team for some state newspapers - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils notebook: Fraser tries to shake nerves, Kovalchuk stays out of the penalty box - (The Star Ledger)
Daniel Carcillo plays the hero for Philadelphia Flyers, despite logging only 7 minutes - (The Star Ledger)
Devils wasted a vintage playoff performance from Martin Brodeur - (The Star Ledger)
Patrik Elias: I didn't play my best game - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils rail: Flyers' penalty kill team instrumental in Philly's 3-2 overtime win - (The Star Ledger)
Brodeur's heroics can't save NJ Devils in 3-2 OT loss to Flyers; Philly leads series 2-1 - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoff Game 3 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers coach Peter Laviolette: It's great to be home in Philadelphia - (The Star Ledger)
Paul Martin's arm is fine but Devils' coach feels he can play better - (The Star Ledger)
Jacques Lemaire: Ilya Kovalchuk must learn to stay out of penalty box - (The Star Ledger)
As series switches to Philadelphia, Devils prepare for Flyers to match up better against them - (The Star Ledger)
Here's change Devils can believe in - (The New York Daily News)
Devils taken down by Flyers in OT, 3-2 - (The New York Daily News)
Devils waste Marty's gem - (The New York Post)
Jersey in danger of joining Rangers on sideline - (The New York Post)
Prime time is right time for Brodeur - (The New York Post)
Devils Leave the Flyers an Opening - (The New York Times)
Flyers' Boucher Ends Dry Spell - (The New York Times)
Martin Brodeur Can't Do It By Himself; New Jersey Devils Lose 3-2 in OT to Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal - Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1), Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch Postgame Reactions - (Msgnetwork)
Game 3 Final Statistics - (Msgnetwork)
Devils fall in overtime - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
White contributes rare goal to series-tying win - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Policy change helped Devils feel more at home - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Kovalchuk needs to play responsibly - (NHL.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils waste Brodeur magic as Philly takes control - (Yahoo NHL)
Brodeur Was Sensational, But It Wasn't Enough - (Sportsrageous)
Carcillo-Richards-Gagne Line Make Impact for Flyers in Game 3 Win - (fanhouse.com)
Devils Need To Be Concerned With Discipline In Game 3 - (SB Nation)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Penalty box still not Flyers' friend - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carcillo, Richards lead Flyers to 3-2 OT win - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carcillo's overtime goal send Flyers to 2-1 series edge - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Laviolette critical of penalties - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers' Carcillo predicts he'll score overtime winners vs. Devils, and does - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers defeat Devils in OT, 3-2 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Phil Sheridan: Richards helps Flyers keep rolling - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Dan Carcillo cements Flyer win in OT - (Toronto Star)
Philadelphia tough guy sinks Devils - (Belleville Intelligencer)
Carcillo knew it was his time - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Philadelphia rise in Eastern Conference - (The Express Tribune)
Grueling OT win satisfying for Richards, Flyers - (NHL.com)
Laperriere and Betts Give Their All for Flyers - (NHL.com)
Carcillo, Flyers Gut Out OT Win, Lead Devils 2-1 - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
'Pronger Effect' Strengthens Flyers' Power Play - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Philadelphia Reaction: Hockey Gods Rewarded Deserving Flyers - (SB Nation)
THN.com Playoff Blog: Flyers' lack of discipline will eventually cost them - (The Hockey News)

AROUND THE NHL
Best start ever to NHL Playoffs - (NHL.com)

