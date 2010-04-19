New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 19, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils lament mixed bag - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Ilya Kovalchuk quiet - (The Bergen Record)
Flyers beat Devils, 3-2, in OT to take series lead - (The Bergen Record)
Kovalchuk held without a shot; Rough playoff debut for Fraser; Rolston gets two, credits Zubrus - (Fire & Ice)
Devils down two games to one after 3-2 overtime loss to Flyers tonight - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Devils and Flyers tied 2-2 in overtime - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire talks to Kovalchuk about discipline - (Fire & Ice)
Devils hold optional morning skate; Looks like same lineup for Game 3; Room for Martin to improve - (Fire & Ice)
NJ Devils employee writes about hockey team for some state newspapers - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils notebook: Fraser tries to shake nerves, Kovalchuk stays out of the penalty box - (The Star Ledger)
Daniel Carcillo plays the hero for Philadelphia Flyers, despite logging only 7 minutes - (The Star Ledger)
Devils wasted a vintage playoff performance from Martin Brodeur - (The Star Ledger)
Patrik Elias: I didn't play my best game - (The Star Ledger)
NJ Devils rail: Flyers' penalty kill team instrumental in Philly's 3-2 overtime win - (The Star Ledger)
Brodeur's heroics can't save NJ Devils in 3-2 OT loss to Flyers; Philly leads series 2-1 - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoff Game 3 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers coach Peter Laviolette: It's great to be home in Philadelphia - (The Star Ledger)
Paul Martin's arm is fine but Devils' coach feels he can play better - (The Star Ledger)
Jacques Lemaire: Ilya Kovalchuk must learn to stay out of penalty box - (The Star Ledger)
As series switches to Philadelphia, Devils prepare for Flyers to match up better against them - (The Star Ledger)
Here's change Devils can believe in - (The New York Daily News)
Devils taken down by Flyers in OT, 3-2 - (The New York Daily News)
Devils waste Marty's gem - (The New York Post)
Jersey in danger of joining Rangers on sideline - (The New York Post)
Prime time is right time for Brodeur - (The New York Post)
Devils Leave the Flyers an Opening - (The New York Times)
Flyers' Boucher Ends Dry Spell - (The New York Times)
Martin Brodeur Can't Do It By Himself; New Jersey Devils Lose 3-2 in OT to Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal - Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1), Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch Postgame Reactions - (Msgnetwork)
Game 3 Final Statistics - (Msgnetwork)
Devils fall in overtime - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
White contributes rare goal to series-tying win - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Policy change helped Devils feel more at home - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Kovalchuk needs to play responsibly - (NHL.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils waste Brodeur magic as Philly takes control - (Yahoo NHL)
Brodeur Was Sensational, But It Wasn't Enough - (Sportsrageous)
Carcillo-Richards-Gagne Line Make Impact for Flyers in Game 3 Win - (fanhouse.com)
Devils Need To Be Concerned With Discipline In Game 3 - (SB Nation)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Penalty box still not Flyers' friend - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carcillo, Richards lead Flyers to 3-2 OT win - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carcillo's overtime goal send Flyers to 2-1 series edge - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Laviolette critical of penalties - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers' Carcillo predicts he'll score overtime winners vs. Devils, and does - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers defeat Devils in OT, 3-2 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Phil Sheridan: Richards helps Flyers keep rolling - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Dan Carcillo cements Flyer win in OT - (Toronto Star)
Philadelphia tough guy sinks Devils - (Belleville Intelligencer)
Carcillo knew it was his time - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Philadelphia rise in Eastern Conference - (The Express Tribune)
Grueling OT win satisfying for Richards, Flyers - (NHL.com)
Laperriere and Betts Give Their All for Flyers - (NHL.com)
Carcillo, Flyers Gut Out OT Win, Lead Devils 2-1 - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
'Pronger Effect' Strengthens Flyers' Power Play - (Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia)
Philadelphia Reaction: Hockey Gods Rewarded Deserving Flyers - (SB Nation)
THN.com Playoff Blog: Flyers' lack of discipline will eventually cost them - (The Hockey News)
AROUND THE NHL
Best start ever to NHL Playoffs - (NHL.com)
