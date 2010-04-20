Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Tuesday, April 20, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 20, 2010

Devils notes: Martin Brodeur finalist for Vezina Trophy - (The Bergen Record)
Devils vs. Flyers schedule - (The Bergen Record)
Devils need desperate play in Philly - (The Bergen Record)
Brodeur excited to be Vezina finalist again; Did Flyers get away with too many men again? - (Fire & Ice)
Langenbrunner: Devils need to be more desperate in Game 4 - (Fire & Ice)
Devils sit down and talk instead of practicing; Top players need to be better - (Fire & Ice)
Optional practice for Devils today in Philadelphia - (Fire & Ice)
Martin Brodeur voted Vezina finalist for ninth time in his career - (Fire & Ice)
Devils coach Jacques Lemaire not singling out Ilya Kovalchuk - (The Star Ledger)
Trailing Devils need more from star players as quarterfinal series heads to Game 4 - (The Star Ledger)
Devils say on-ice officials missed penalty call against Flyers in overtime - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers' Kimmo Timonen talks about holding Ilya Kovalchuk without a shot - (The Star Ledger)
Devils, trailing in series with Flyers, hold optional practice - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Martin Brodeur a finalist for fifth Vezina Trophy - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on the Devils OT loss in Game 3 - (The Star Ledger)
Kovlachuk's line needs to step up, Lemaire says - (The New York Daily News)
Not '2' late for Devils - (The New York Post)
2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round, Game 4 Preview: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Oh, Captain, My Captain, Where Are You, Jamie Langenbrunner? - (In Lou We Trust)
Cangy: How Devs Turn It Around - (Msgnetwork)
Fischler: Devils on Thin Ice - (Msgnetwork)
Players meet, regroup for Game 4 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Brodeur named Vezina finalist - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils focused on what's ahead - (myCentralJersey.com)
Resch lauds latest Brodeur nomination - (FOXNews)
Ilya Kovalchuk Needs To Step Up His Game - (Bleacher Report)
New Jersey Devils: Hard For Brodeur To Do It All - (Bleacher Report)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Timonen up to challenge - (phillyBurbs.com)
Club talking, playing a good game these days - (phillyBurbs.com)
'D' for disappear - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers looking for top players to score - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Series tense, but no nastiness yet - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Phil Sheridan: Playoff contrasts: Kovalchuk and Gagne - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils waiting for big guns to show - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Devils at Flyers, Game 4 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Keeping gloves on more rewarding for Carcillo - (cbssports.com)
Flyers doing good job shutting down Kovalchuk - (The Trentonian)
Laviolette's plan has Flyers winning - (FOXNews)
Carcillo knew it was his time for Flyers - (Delaware County Daily Times)

LOWELL DEVILS
5 Burning Questions: Brad Mills - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Eckford progressing on defensive end of game - (NHL.com)

AROUND THE NHL
Miller, Brodeur, Bryzgalov are Vezina nominees - (FOXSports.com)
Brodeur, Bryzgalov, Miller named Vezina finalists - (NHL.com)
The Morning Skate: An Entertaining Start to Stanley Cup Play - (The New York Times)
Your 2010 Vezina Trophy Finalists, And The Case To Be Made For Each - (SB Nation)
Vezina Trophy Finalists: Debating the Winner - (fanhouse.com)

MISCELLANEOUS
Reporter and Players Wearing Same Colors - (The New York Times)
Bernie Nicholls turned job as Wayne Gretzky's sidekick into starring role with Kings - (latimes.com)
Bloodlines run deep for Ice Wolves' Conacher - (thestarphoenix.com)
Henrique named player of the week - (Brant News)
Adam Henrique Named Windsor Spitfires Player Of The Week - (OurSports Central)

