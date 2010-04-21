Subscribe to this blog's feed

Add to Google Reader or Homepage

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Archives

Blogger Template by Blogcrowds

BlastCasta News Widget

Wednesday, April 21, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 21, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Ilya Kovalchuk finds game - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Scott Stevens' pep talk - (The Bergen Record)
Former Ranger Blair Betts plays key role with Flyers - (The Bergen Record)
Devils fall flat in Philly, 4-1, facing elimination Thursday - (The Bergen Record)
Devils can’t come through at even strength; Gagne might have broken foot - (Fire & Ice)
Difficult to find reasons to believe the Devils can avoid another first-round exit - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Flyers lead Devils, 2-1, in third period - (Fire & Ice)
Brodeur: Tonight’s game will “say a lot about our team” - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire stands up for Kovalchuk; Flyers have not been as physical as Devils expected - (Fire & Ice)
David Clarkson vows to redeem himself after talk with Scott Stevens; Martin Skoula to play tonight - (Fire & Ice)
Full skate for Devils today; Sixth Emmy for Emrick; Flyers’ Carle breaks through - (Fire & Ice)
A look inside the Devils' 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of NHL Playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers are keeping it simple; Devils don't feel intimidated - (The Star Ledger)
In face of 3-1 series deficit to Philadelphia Flyers, Devils still believe comeback is possible - (The Star Ledger)
Shock and disappointment as Devils are pushed to brink by Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Philadelphia Flyers penalty killers stifle any chance of Devils comeback in Game 4 win - (The Star Ledger)
Devils on the brink of elimination from playoffs after 4-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Devils have to win one game in Philadelphia to move on in playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
David Clarkson gets advice from a master-- Scott Stevens - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers' Matt Carle a one-man wrecking crew at morning skate - (The Star Ledger)
Your Devils comments: What's gone wrong - (The Star Ledger)
Devils fall to Flyers, face elimination - (The New York Daily News)
Flyers put Devils on brink - (The New York Post)
Lou's thin blue line becomes invisible - (The New York Post)
Flyers top Devils for 3-1 series lead - (The New York Post)
It's Bleak: New Jersey Devils Decisively Lose to Philadelphia Flyers 4-1, Go Down 3-1 in Series - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 4 - New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch Game 4 Postgame - (Msgnetwork)
Save of the playoffs? - (NHL.com)
Devils one loss from another early exit - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Stumble Out of Gate in Playoff Race - (Vector)
Devils/Flyers Quarterfinals: Legitimate Causes For Concern - (Bleacher Report)
New Jersey Devils Are As Close to Done As Done Gets - (Bleacher Report)
Lemaire to Blame for Devils' Lack of Fire - (Fanhouse)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Boucher says current Flyers different than 2000 - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carter, Briere end slumps in 4-1 win - (phillyBurbs.com)
Boucher knows series is far from over - (phillyBurbs.com)
Taking command - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carle, 25, a playoff veteran - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers defenders shutting down Devils top threat - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Pairing with Timonen has helped Flyers' Coburn - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Phil Sheridan: In the duel of goalies, Boucher is outplaying Brodeur - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers storm past Devils, 4-1 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Brodeur save failed to spark Devils - (Philly.com)
Flyers just about where Laviolette wants them - (Belleville News Democrat)
Carle quietly, effectively does his job for Flyers - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Source: Gagne suffers fractured toe, day-to-day - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Kimmo Timonen the Most Quiet Valuable Player for Flyers - (FanHouse)
Laviolette's Plan Has Flyers Winning - (NHL.com)
Carter, Briere join the party - (Delaware Online)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils On Brink After 4-2 Loss to Sharks - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils on edge of elimination - (The Lowell Sun)

AROUND THE NHL
Making case for Stanley Cup playoffs trumping NBA postseason - (Yahoo NHL)

MISCELLANEOUS
Recap of New York Emmy Awards - (Examiner.com)
Ask a Thrasher: Niclas Bergfors Answers - (NHL.com)
The History of the Playoff Beard - (FireTheCannon.com)

Published by Tibbs Link to this post 8:47 AM

labels: , , , , , , ,

0 commentaires:

Post a Comment

 