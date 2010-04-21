New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 21, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Ilya Kovalchuk finds game - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Scott Stevens' pep talk - (The Bergen Record)
Former Ranger Blair Betts plays key role with Flyers - (The Bergen Record)
Devils fall flat in Philly, 4-1, facing elimination Thursday - (The Bergen Record)
Devils can’t come through at even strength; Gagne might have broken foot - (Fire & Ice)
Difficult to find reasons to believe the Devils can avoid another first-round exit - (Fire & Ice)
Live post: Flyers lead Devils, 2-1, in third period - (Fire & Ice)
Brodeur: Tonight’s game will “say a lot about our team” - (Fire & Ice)
Lemaire stands up for Kovalchuk; Flyers have not been as physical as Devils expected - (Fire & Ice)
David Clarkson vows to redeem himself after talk with Scott Stevens; Martin Skoula to play tonight - (Fire & Ice)
Full skate for Devils today; Sixth Emmy for Emrick; Flyers’ Carle breaks through - (Fire & Ice)
A look inside the Devils' 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of NHL Playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers are keeping it simple; Devils don't feel intimidated - (The Star Ledger)
In face of 3-1 series deficit to Philadelphia Flyers, Devils still believe comeback is possible - (The Star Ledger)
Shock and disappointment as Devils are pushed to brink by Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Philadelphia Flyers penalty killers stifle any chance of Devils comeback in Game 4 win - (The Star Ledger)
Devils on the brink of elimination from playoffs after 4-1 loss to Philadelphia Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Devils-Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 live blog - (The Star Ledger)
Devils have to win one game in Philadelphia to move on in playoffs - (The Star Ledger)
David Clarkson gets advice from a master-- Scott Stevens - (The Star Ledger)
Flyers' Matt Carle a one-man wrecking crew at morning skate - (The Star Ledger)
Your Devils comments: What's gone wrong - (The Star Ledger)
Devils fall to Flyers, face elimination - (The New York Daily News)
Flyers put Devils on brink - (The New York Post)
Lou's thin blue line becomes invisible - (The New York Post)
Flyers top Devils for 3-1 series lead - (The New York Post)
It's Bleak: New Jersey Devils Decisively Lose to Philadelphia Flyers 4-1, Go Down 3-1 in Series - (In Lou We Trust)
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 4 - New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
Watch Game 4 Postgame - (Msgnetwork)
Save of the playoffs? - (NHL.com)
Devils one loss from another early exit - (NHL.com)
NHL Standings - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils' players stats - (Yahoo NHL)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils Stumble Out of Gate in Playoff Race - (Vector)
Devils/Flyers Quarterfinals: Legitimate Causes For Concern - (Bleacher Report)
New Jersey Devils Are As Close to Done As Done Gets - (Bleacher Report)
Lemaire to Blame for Devils' Lack of Fire - (Fanhouse)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Boucher says current Flyers different than 2000 - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carter, Briere end slumps in 4-1 win - (phillyBurbs.com)
Boucher knows series is far from over - (phillyBurbs.com)
Taking command - (phillyBurbs.com)
Carle, 25, a playoff veteran - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers defenders shutting down Devils top threat - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Pairing with Timonen has helped Flyers' Coburn - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Phil Sheridan: In the duel of goalies, Boucher is outplaying Brodeur - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers storm past Devils, 4-1 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Brodeur save failed to spark Devils - (Philly.com)
Flyers just about where Laviolette wants them - (Belleville News Democrat)
Carle quietly, effectively does his job for Flyers - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Source: Gagne suffers fractured toe, day-to-day - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Kimmo Timonen the Most Quiet Valuable Player for Flyers - (FanHouse)
Laviolette's Plan Has Flyers Winning - (NHL.com)
Carter, Briere join the party - (Delaware Online)
LOWELL DEVILS
Devils On Brink After 4-2 Loss to Sharks - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
Devils on edge of elimination - (The Lowell Sun)
AROUND THE NHL
Making case for Stanley Cup playoffs trumping NBA postseason - (Yahoo NHL)
MISCELLANEOUS
Recap of New York Emmy Awards - (Examiner.com)
Ask a Thrasher: Niclas Bergfors Answers - (NHL.com)
The History of the Playoff Beard - (FireTheCannon.com)
Wednesday, April 21, 2010
New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 21, 2010
