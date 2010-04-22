Subscribe to this blog's feed

New Jersey Devils news sources and sites
Thursday, April 22, 2010

New Jersey Devils News and Notes, April 22, 2010

NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Devils: Three keys for Game 5 - (The Bergen Record)
Action needed, not words - (The Bergen Record)
Devils notes: Flyers' Jeff Carter, Simon Gagne ruled out - (The Bergen Record)
Lemaire: “could be” changes to Devils’ lineup for tonight - (Fire & Ice)
Optional morning skate today for Devils - (Fire & Ice)
Devils know it’s time for action, not words; Lemaire: Devils haven’t played complete game all year - (Fire & Ice)
Flyers say Carter is out for at least six weeks; Gagne out for three - (Fire & Ice)
Devils not convinced that Carter and Gagne won’t play in Game 5; White rests, expects to play - (Fire & Ice)
Colin White missing from Devils’ practice today - (Fire & Ice)
Carter and Gagne both out for Game 5 for Flyers with foot injuries - (Fire & Ice)
Jacques Lemaire knows what it takes to come back from 3-1 series deficit - (Fire & Ice)
Upcoming: Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 live chat - (The Star Ledger)
Dean McAmmond, facing the end of his career, says Devils can win series - (The Star Ledger)
Devils' Zach Parise: Everyone can play better - (The Star Ledger)
Some Devils remember playoff comeback against Flyers in 2000 - (The Star Ledger)
Politi: Furious Lou Lamoriello lets Devils know results against Flyers are unacceptable - (The Star Ledger)
No joke, Flyers' Jeff Carter and Simon Gagne will both undergo surgery - (The Star Ledger)
Ilya Kovalchuk: This won't be my last game for Devils because we'll win - (The Star Ledger)
Devils aren't convinced Flyers will be without Jeff Carter and Simon Gagne - (The Star Ledger)
Injuries KO Flyers' Jeff Carter and Simon Gagne for Game 5 - (The Star Ledger)
Devils owner isn't giving up on team's chance to come back against Flyers - (The Star Ledger)
Your comments on the Devils' playoff performance through Game 4 - (The Star Ledger)
Brodeur and Devils are done talking - (The New York Daily News)
Win-or-die time for Devils tonight - (The New York Post)
Gasping Devils May Be Finished Before Getting Started - (The New York Times)
2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round, Game 5 Preview: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers - (In Lou We Trust)
The Power of Positive Thinking - Could it Carry the New Jersey Devils Game 5? - (In Lou We Trust)
Jeff Carter and Simon Gagne Both Out with Broken Bones - (In Lou We Trust)
Devils-Flyers By the Numbers - (Msgnetwork)
Fischler: Devils Are Underdogs - (Msgnetwork)
One game at a time - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Parise thinking positive for Game 5 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Flyers' Gagne, Carter out for Game 5 - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
Devils must win to stay alive tonight vs. Flyers - (NewJerseyDevils.com)
New Jersey Devils Team Report - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils down to shattered jelly jars, Kovalchuk vows for motivation - (Yahoo NHL)
Breaks the Devils need? Injured feet of Carter, Gagne - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils hope to stay alive against depleted Flyers - (Yahoo NHL)
Devils' deeds must outweigh words - (myCentralJersey.com)
Are the Devils in Trouble? - (Sportsrageous)
Kovy needs your help Devils fans! - (hockeybuzz.com)
Second Guesssing This New Jersey Devils Coaching Hire - (Bleacher Report)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Double injury whammy - (phillyBurbs.com)
Leino has big-game experience to draw upon - (phillyBurbs.com)
Boucher gets shot at redemption - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Flyers lose top scorers - (Cherry Hill Courier Post)
Foot injuries to sideline Flyers Gagne 3 weeks & Carter 6 - (Philadelphia Daily News)
Flyers lose Carter, Gagne to injuries - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers Notes: Leino eager for opportunity - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Phil Sheridan: Flyers' stars put bodies on line - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers at Devils, Game 5 - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Carter out for six weeks, Gagne out for three - (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Flyers must block out injury woes - (Philly.com)
Flyers' 3-1 lead not so safe - (Philly.com)
No timetable set for Carter, Gagne - (Philly.com)
Watch Game 5 at the Wachovia Center - (NHL.com)
Bad breaks for Carter, Gagne - (The News Journal)
Philly may have Devil of a time clinching - (Vancouver Sun)
Parent: Flyers' toughness sometimes stings - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Flyers must ice Devils short-footed - (Delaware County Daily Times)
Injuries to Carter and Gagne hurt surging Flyers - (Off the Record)
Philadelphia Flyers Up Two Games, Down Two Players: Stanley Cup Playoffs - (Bleacher Report)
Flyers vs. Devils: Partying Like It's 1999-2000? - (Bleacher Report)
Asham and teammates take stranglehold on New Jersey Devils - (Portage Daily Graphic)
Loss of Carter, Gagne Hurts Flyers' Clinching Plans - (fanhouse.com)

LOWELL DEVILS
Devils' Season Ends with 5-1 Loss to Sharks - (LowellDevilsHockey.com)
DEVILS SUMMARY - (The Lowell Sun)
Devils' season ended - (The Lowell Sun)
Meehan to meet with New Jersey officials - (The Lowell Sun)
Lowell eliminated, perhaps opening way to move - (Albany Times Union)

AROUND THE NHL
Goaltending dramas dominating early postseason play - (USA Today)

